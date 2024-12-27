Abdul Rehman Makki, senior commander of Lashker-e-Taiba & 26/11 attack plotter, dies in Pakistan

Abdul Rehman Makki, senior commander of terror outfit Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT), died due to a heart attack in Pakistan on Friday.

Abdul Rehman Makki, senior commander of Lashker-e-Taiba & 26/11 attack plotter, dies in Pakistan
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 27, 2024, 1:01 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 1:21 PM IST

Abdul Rehman Makki, senior commander of terror outfit Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT), died due to a heart attack in Pakistan's Lahore on Friday. Makki who had a role in the Red Fort attack and 26/11 Mumbai attack among others, had been ill for the past few days and was undergoing treatment following high diabetes at a private hospital in Lahore.

Abdul Rehman Makki is second-in-command of Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) a Pakistani Religious -Welfarist- Terrorist Political Organization and Naib Ameer of deadly terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). He is the cousin and brother-in-law of Hafiz Muhammad Saeed (most wanted terrorist of India).

A Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) official confirmed to news agency PTI, saying, "Makki suffered a cardiac arrest early this morning and he breathed his last in the hospital." In 2020, an anti-terrorism court handed Makki a six-month imprisonment sentence for terror financing. Following his conviction, he maintained a low profile, avoiding public appearances.

In January 2023, the UNSC designated Abdul Rehman Makki as a global terrorist that subjected him to an assets freeze, travel ban, and arms embargo under the UN sanctions regime.

The move followed years of allegations that Makki played a significant role in fundraising and supporting militant activities under the guise of JuD’s operations.

