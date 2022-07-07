Boris Johnson steps down as UK PM, will stay as caretaker PM till October

In his address to the country, Johnson stated that he will continue as Prime Minister until a new leader is nominated and that he is quite pleased of his accomplishments. While announcing his decision, he said it is clearly the will of the parliamentary party that there should be a new leader, and a new PM.

Boris Johnson on Thursday stepped down as United Kingdom PM after following days of defections, the Conservative Party-led administration found itself in a deepening political crisis. He announced his resignation amid a flurry of resignations from his senior staff in protest of his leadership, although he will remain Prime Minister until a replacement is selected.

In his address to the country, Johnson stated that he will continue as Prime Minister until a new leader is nominated and that he is quite pleased of his accomplishments. While announcing his decision, he said it is clearly the will of the parliamentary party that there should be a new leader, and a new PM. The timetable for the contest will be announced next week. "I have appointed a cabinet to serve until the new leader is elected," he added.

Also Read | Boris Johnson quits: How will his replacement be elected?

He claimed he was "sorry... to be leaving up the finest job in the world" and justified battling on in the dying hours to deliver the mandate he gained in a December general election.

Opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer had hailed Johnson's probable resignation in the frantic hours leading up to his announcement. But, rather than Johnson "clinging on for months and months," Starmer wanted "a true change of administration" and a no-confidence vote in parliament, perhaps prompting a general election.

Johnson has been clinging to power despite a wave of more than 50 resignations from the administration, professing defiance late Wednesday.

However, the resignation of Education Minister Michelle Donelan on Thursday and a resignation request from Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi, both of whom had just been in their positions for two days, looked to tilt the balance, coupled with Tory MPs' threats of a new no-confidence vote.

According to the BBC and others, the leadership election will take place during the summer, and the candidate will replace Johnson by the party's annual conference in early October.

Also Read | Rishi Sunak to Jeremy Hunt: 5 people who could replace Boris Johnson as UK PM