Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal plunges to death days after company announces layoffs

    On August 23, Arnal and major shareholder Ryan Cohen were sued over accusations of artificially inflating the firm's stock price in a "pump and dump" scheme, with the lawsuit alleging Arnal sold off his shares at a higher price after the scheme.

    Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal plunges to death days after company announces layoffs AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 5, 2022, 10:09 AM IST

    Bed Bath and Beyond Inc's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on Friday fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower, the company confirmed on Sunday. This comes just days after a lawsuit alleged he was involved in a "pump and dump" scheme.

    Gustavo Arnal, 52, joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020. He previously worked as CFO for cosmetics brand Avon in London and had a 20-year stint with Procter & Gamble.

    Also read: Liz Truss vs Rishi Sunak: UK PM results to be announced today; Know how, where to watch live

    According to reports, the police on Friday responded to a 911 call and found a 52-year-old man dead near the building who appeared to have suffered injuries from a fall. Police identified the man as Gustavo Arnal.

    The police statement did not provide further details on the circumstances leading to Arnal's death and said the New York City Medical Examiner's Office would determine the cause of death.

    Also read: Luxury car Bentley Mulsanne, worth Rs 2.39 crore, stolen from London recovered in Pakistan

    On August 16-17, Arnal sold 55,013 shares in Bed Bath & Beyond in multiple transactions, reports said. The sales amounted to about $1.4 million, and Arnal still had almost 255,400 shares remaining.

    On August 23, Arnal and major shareholder Ryan Cohen were sued over accusations of artificially inflating the firm's stock price in a "pump and dump" scheme, with the lawsuit alleging Arnal sold off his shares at a higher price after the scheme.

    Also read: 'See you Monday': Rishi Sunak signs off UK PM campaign with an optimistic tweet

    The class action lawsuit listed Arnal as one of the defendants and was brought by a group of shareholders who claimed they lost around $1.2 billion.

    The filing in the US District Court for the District of Columbia alleged that Arnal "agreed to regulate all insider sales by BBBY's officers and directors to ensure that the market would not be inundated with a large number of BBBY shares at a given time."

    It is reported that the lawsuit had said he also issued materially misleading statements to investors. The company did not respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

    Also read: Indian man racially abused in Poland, called 'parasite and invader': Watch

    Earlier, Bed Bath & Beyond had said it would close as many as 150 stores, cut jobs and overhaul its merchandising strategy in an attempt to turn around its money-losing business.

    Bed Bath & Beyond forecast a bigger-than-expected 26% slump in same-store sales for the second quarter and said it would retain its buybuy Baby business, which it had put up for sale.

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2022, 10:09 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Liz Truss vs Rishi Sunak UK PM results to be announced today Know how where to watch live gcw

    Liz Truss vs Rishi Sunak: UK PM results to be announced today; Know how, where to watch live

    Luxury car Bentley Mulsanne worth Rs 2 39 crore stolen from London recovered in Pakistan gcw

    Luxury car Bentley Mulsanne, worth Rs 2.39 crore, stolen from London recovered in Pakistan

    See you Monday Rishi Sunak signs off UK PM campaign Ready for Rishi with an optimistic tweet gcw

    'See you Monday': Rishi Sunak signs off UK PM campaign with an optimistic tweet

    Indian man racially abused in Poland, called 'parasite and invader': Watch AJR

    Indian man racially abused in Poland, called 'parasite and invader': Watch

    NASA to re-attempt launch of Artemis-1 moon rocket today: When and where to watch live AJR

    NASA to re-attempt launch of Artemis-1 moon rocket today: When and where to watch live

    Recent Stories

    Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK arrested by Mumbai Police on charges of sexual harassment; Details here RBA

    Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK arrested by Mumbai Police on charges of sexual harassment; Details here

    Jharkhand crisis CM Hemant Soren to seek trust vote today MLAs in ranchi gcw

    Jharkhand crisis: CM Hemant Soren to seek trust vote today, MLAs return to Ranchi

    Bengaluru rains affect traffic residential areas flooded netizens cant keep calm gcw

    Bengaluru rains affect traffic, residential areas flooded; netizens can't keep calm

    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK: When I left Test captaincy, I got a message from only MS Dhoni - Virat Kohli-ayh

    'When I left Test captaincy, I got a message from only MS Dhoni' - Virat Kohli

    Exposed Pakistani Twitter accounts fuelling hate against Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh

    Exposed! Pakistani Twitter accounts fuelling hate against Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon