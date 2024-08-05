Bangladesh rejoices: Lakhs celebrate Sheikh Hasina's resignation (WATCH)

Defying a nationwide curfew, people gathered near Dhaka's Shahbag, Kawran Bazar, Farmgate, and Bangla Motor areas, eventually converging at Gonobhobon. According to reports, people were seen climbing onto armored personnel carriers (APCs) of the security forces in celebration.

Lakhs of people flooded the streets of Dhaka on Monday (August 5) following the news that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had conceded to protesters' demands for her resignation. This development comes after weeks of violent clashes across Bangladesh, with Hasina reportedly fleeing the country as a caretaker government led by the military is poised to take over.

Defying a nationwide curfew, people gathered near Dhaka's Shahbag, Kawran Bazar, Farmgate, and Bangla Motor areas, eventually converging at Gonobhobon. According to reports, people were seen climbing onto armored personnel carriers (APCs) of the security forces in celebration.

Bangladesh unrest: PM Sheikh Hasina resigns; flees country for 'safer location' as protesters storm palace

Local media reported that Prime Minister Hasina departed for India via helicopter. Before her departure, she and her sister were moved to a "safe shelter" amid escalating demands for her resignation.

Bangladesh's Chief of Army Staff, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, is currently holding discussions with political leaders and civil society members at army headquarters. A national address by General Waker-Uz-Zaman, initially scheduled for 2 PM, has been postponed to 4:30 PM Bangladesh time (4 PM IST).

The situation in Bangladesh has been tense, with the ruling coalition deciding to confront protesters politically. On Sunday alone, 98 people died as violence erupted across at least two dozen districts. In response, protest leaders moved their planned "March to Dhaka" forward by a day, urging citizens to head to the capital for what they termed the final battle to oust the Hasina government.

Bangladesh unrest: 'Violence should stop, interim govt to be formed,' says Army chief as Sheikh Hasina quits

Asif Mahmud, a coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, called on "all freedom-loving people across Bangladesh" to join the march. "Let one person from each family embark on this journey to witness history," he announced on Sunday.

Latest Videos