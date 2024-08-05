Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bangladesh rejoices: Lakhs celebrate Sheikh Hasina's resignation (WATCH)

    Defying a nationwide curfew, people gathered near Dhaka's Shahbag, Kawran Bazar, Farmgate, and Bangla Motor areas, eventually converging at Gonobhobon. According to reports, people were seen climbing onto armored personnel carriers (APCs) of the security forces in celebration.

    Bangladesh rejoices: Lakhs celebrate Sheikh Hasina's resignation (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 5, 2024, 4:01 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 5, 2024, 4:01 PM IST

    Lakhs of people flooded the streets of Dhaka on Monday (August 5) following the news that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had conceded to protesters' demands for her resignation. This development comes after weeks of violent clashes across Bangladesh, with Hasina reportedly fleeing the country as a caretaker government led by the military is poised to take over.

    Defying a nationwide curfew, people gathered near Dhaka's Shahbag, Kawran Bazar, Farmgate, and Bangla Motor areas, eventually converging at Gonobhobon. According to reports, people were seen climbing onto armored personnel carriers (APCs) of the security forces in celebration.

    Bangladesh unrest: PM Sheikh Hasina resigns; flees country for 'safer location' as protesters storm palace

    Local media reported that Prime Minister Hasina departed for India via helicopter. Before her departure, she and her sister were moved to a "safe shelter" amid escalating demands for her resignation.

    Bangladesh's Chief of Army Staff, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, is currently holding discussions with political leaders and civil society members at army headquarters. A national address by General Waker-Uz-Zaman, initially scheduled for 2 PM, has been postponed to 4:30 PM Bangladesh time (4 PM IST).

    The situation in Bangladesh has been tense, with the ruling coalition deciding to confront protesters politically. On Sunday alone, 98 people died as violence erupted across at least two dozen districts. In response, protest leaders moved their planned "March to Dhaka" forward by a day, urging citizens to head to the capital for what they termed the final battle to oust the Hasina government.

    Bangladesh unrest: 'Violence should stop, interim govt to be formed,' says Army chief as Sheikh Hasina quits

    Asif Mahmud, a coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, called on "all freedom-loving people across Bangladesh" to join the march. "Let one person from each family embark on this journey to witness history," he announced on Sunday.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bangladesh unrest: 'Violence should stop, interim govt to be formed,' says Army chief as Sheikh Hasina quit gcw

    Bangladesh unrest: 'Violence should stop, interim govt to be formed,' says Army chief as Sheikh Hasina quits

    Bangladesh unrest: PM Sheikh Hasina resigns, flees country for 'safer location' (WATCH) anr

    Bangladesh unrest: PM Sheikh Hasina resigns; flees country for 'safer location' as protesters storm palace

    Hindu councillor among 100 killed in Bangladesh protests; Temples vandalised, death toll reaches 300 AJR

    Hindu councillor among 100 killed in Bangladesh protests; Temples vandalised, death toll reaches 300

    Pope Francis prays for victims of devastating landslides in Wayanad, invites everyone to join him in prayer dmn

    Pope Francis prays for victims of devastating landslides in Wayanad, invites everyone to join him in prayer

    Death toll in Bangladesh protests reaches 300, report police and doctors AJR

    Death toll in Bangladesh protests reaches 300, report police and doctors

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru Social media star accused of sexually exploiting schoolgirls one found pregnant vkp

    Bengaluru: Social media star accused of sexually exploiting schoolgirls, one found pregnant

    Who is Koottickal Jayachandran? Actor goes into hiding after being accused in POCSO case dmn

    Who is Koottickal Jayachandran? Actor goes into hiding after being accused in POCSO case

    Bangladesh unrest: 'Violence should stop, interim govt to be formed,' says Army chief as Sheikh Hasina quit gcw

    Bangladesh unrest: 'Violence should stop, interim govt to be formed,' says Army chief as Sheikh Hasina quits

    Bangladesh unrest: Sheikh Hasina arrives in Tripura's Agartala after resigning as PM, claim reports (WATCH) anr

    Bangladesh unrest: Sheikh Hasina arrives in Tripura's Agartala after resigning as PM, claim reports (WATCH)

    Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina RESIGNS: Know assets, net worth ATG

    Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina RESIGNS: Know her net worth, assets

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon