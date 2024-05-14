Baltimore: Francis Scott Key Bridge wreckage demolished in controlled explosion; WATCH dramatic video

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge wreckage was demolished in a controlled explosion on Monday evening after being delayed due to lightning near the site on Sunday.

Crews initiated a precisely orchestrated series of explosions to dismantle the largest remaining span of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, United States on Monday. With a resounding boom followed by a splash, the twisted steel trusses descended into the river below.

The explosives emitted a vivid orange flash and released billows of black smoke upon detonation. The elongated trusses fell away from the grounded Dali container ship, sliding off its bow and generating a substantial wave that surged back toward the vessel.

This milestone marked a significant advancement in the efforts to free the Dali, which had been ensnared amidst the debris since losing power and colliding with one of the bridge's support columns shortly after departing Baltimore on March 26.

The tragic collapse claimed the lives of six construction workers and brought maritime traffic through Baltimore's bustling port to a standstill. The controlled demolition paves the way for the Dali to be refloated and for traffic to resume through the port, offering relief to thousands of longshoremen, truckers, and small business owners whose livelihoods were affected by the closure.

Officials confirmed that the detonation proceeded according to plan. The subsequent phase in the dynamic cleanup operation involves evaluating the remaining trusses on the Dali's bow and ensuring that none of the submerged wreckage is obstructing the ship's ability to be refloated and relocated.

“It’s a lot like peeling back an onion,” said Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon of the US Army Corps of Engineers.

Officials anticipate the ship will be refloated within the coming days. Subsequently, three or four tugboats will maneuver it to a nearby terminal at the port. It is projected to remain there for several weeks, undergoing temporary repairs, before being transferred to a shipyard for more extensive repairs.

In the immediate aftermath of the demolition, Col. Estee Pinchasin, Baltimore District Commander for the Army Corps of Engineers, emphasized the significance of the event, stating, "This was a very big milestone for our progression forward." She indicated that crews do not foresee the need for further explosives.

During the detonation, the crew of the Dali remained onboard the vessel without any reported injuries or issues, according to Capt. David O'Connell, commander of the Port of Baltimore.

Since the disaster, the crew members have been confined to the grounded ship and have been actively involved in maintaining it and assisting investigators. Of the crew, 20 are from India and one is from Sri Lanka.

Preparations for the explosives to break down the approximately 500 feet (152 meters) long and weighing up to 600 tons (544 metric tons) span spanned weeks. However, the demolition was postponed on Sunday due to thunderstorms.

“This is a best practice,” Gov. Wes Moore said at a news conference Monday, noting that there have been no injuries during the cleanup to date. “Safety in this operation is our top priority.”

Officials stated that fire teams were strategically stationed in the vicinity during the explosion as a precautionary measure against any potentially hazardous flying sparks.

In a videographic released recently, authorities elaborated that engineers employed precision cuts to meticulously control the breakdown of the trusses. They explained that this method enables "surgical precision" and is deemed one of the safest and most efficient techniques for removing steel under high tension. Subsequently, hydraulic grabbers will be utilized to lift the fractured sections of steel onto barges.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the FBI are both conducting investigations into the collapse of the bridge. Officials have indicated that the NTSB investigation will primarily focus on examining the ship's electrical system.

The Dali, chartered by the Danish shipping giant Maersk, was scheduled for a voyage from Baltimore to Sri Lanka. However, the journey was abruptly halted as the ship's crew issued a distress call, reporting a loss of power and steering control. Within minutes, the vessel collided with the bridge.

Both state and federal authorities have praised the efforts of salvage crews and other personnel involved in the cleanup operation, particularly in the recovery of the remains of the six construction workers. The final victim's body was retrieved from the submerged wreckage last week. All of the deceased were Latino immigrants who had come to the US in search of job opportunities. They were fulfilling their duties, repairing potholes during an overnight shift when the bridge collapsed.

Officials have confirmed that the operation remains on schedule to reopen the port's 50-foot (15-meter) deep draft channel by the end of May. In the interim, crews have established a temporary channel with slightly shallower depths. Despite this adjustment, officials reported that 365 commercial vessels have successfully navigated through the port in recent weeks. Notably, the port typically handles more cars and farm equipment than any other port in the country.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a native of Baltimore whose father and brother previously served as mayors, drew a parallel between the Key Bridge disaster and the historic overnight bombardment of Baltimore's Fort McHenry, which inspired Francis Scott Key to pen "The Star-Spangled Banner" during the War of 1812. Pelosi characterized both events as a testament to Maryland's resilience.

Attending Monday's news conference alongside two of her relatives, Pelosi, a Democrat representing California's 11th district, lauded the unified response to the tragedy. She commended the swift collaboration among various government agencies, emphasizing that safety was prioritized throughout the recovery efforts.

“Proof through the night that our flag was still there,” she said. “That’s Baltimore strong.”

