Australia: Man pours boiling coffee on 9-month-old, international manhunt launched as CCTV of suspect surfaces

Authorities have intensified their search for a man accused of a heinous attack on a nine-month-old baby in Queensland, Australia, after he fled the country just hours before being identified.

Authorities have intensified their search for a man accused of a heinous attack on a nine-month-old baby in Queensland, Australia, after he fled the country just hours before being identified. A warrant for the arrest of the 33-year-old foreign national has been issued, with police working alongside international law enforcement agencies to locate the suspect, who is now believed to be overseas.

The disturbing incident occurred on August 27 at Hanlon Park in Stones Corner, Queensland. A family enjoying a day out at the park was approached by a stranger who, without warning, allegedly poured boiling hot coffee over their infant son. The man immediately fled the scene, and surveillance footage later captured him running from the park, dressed in a black hat, glasses, a blue shirt, and cargo shorts.

Detective Inspector Paul Dalton, head of the South Brisbane district Child Protection Investigation Unit, said that despite their best efforts, the investigation had been significantly delayed due to false leads and complications in identifying the suspect. It was only on September 1—five days after the attack—that police were able to confirm the man's identity through CCTV footage. By then, however, the suspect had already fled Australia on August 31, just hours before law enforcement had the chance to detain him.

“This case has been one of the most complex and frustrating of my career,” Dalton told the press, revealing that the suspect employed sophisticated counter-surveillance tactics, complicating efforts to track him down. “We were initially given incorrect information, which added to the complexity,” he added.

Authorities have not yet disclosed which country the suspect fled to, but Dalton assured the public that the Queensland Police Service is working closely with international partners to bring the man back to face justice. "We are fully committed to doing everything we can lawfully to get this person back here," Dalton said, according to NBC reports.

The infant, who sustained severe burns from the attack, has undergone multiple surgeries and is now in recovery. His mother, speaking publicly for the first time since the incident, described the ongoing trauma the family faces. “It sounds like they were very, very close to catching him,” she said tearfully. The emotional toll has been overwhelming, with the mother detailing her anxiety and panic attacks since the attack, especially when she’s out in public with her son.

"Returning home, I had panic attacks, and I still continue to do so. I will always have fear and anxiety being out in public with my son," she added.

Despite the emotional scars, the family has expressed gratitude for the outpouring of public support. A GoFundMe campaign set up to assist with the baby’s medical expenses has raised over $150,000, reflecting the community’s solidarity with the family. The boy’s father expressed heartfelt thanks for both the financial and emotional support, which has helped the family endure this unimaginable ordeal.

As the international manhunt intensifies, the family remains hopeful that justice will soon be served. “This horrific event should have never happened,” the mother said, echoing the public’s outrage over the suspect’s escape. “Hopefully, one day justice will be served.”

Authorities have acknowledged the difficulties in capturing a suspect who has crossed international borders but remain resolute in their pursuit. Dalton emphasized the collaborative efforts between the Queensland Police Service and international law enforcement agencies to track the suspect's movements and secure his extradition.

The case serves as a sobering reminder of the challenges involved in bringing perpetrators to justice, especially when they evade capture by fleeing to other countries. However, Queensland authorities have assured the public that no stone will be left unturned in their quest to locate and apprehend the man responsible for this horrific attack.

The incident has sparked widespread media attention and public outrage, with many expressing disbelief at the senseless nature of the attack. Support for the family has been overwhelming, with the community rallying around the parents in the wake of their child's injuries.

As the investigation continues, police have called on anyone with further information about the suspect’s whereabouts to come forward. The suspect, whose identity has not been publicly revealed, remains at large, but authorities remain confident that international cooperation will lead to his capture.

Latest Videos