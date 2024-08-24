Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Attempted arson attack at synagogue in southern France causes explosion, injures police officer (WATCH)

    An attempted arson attack struck the Beth Yaacov synagogue in La Grande Motte, France, on Saturday morning, causing significant damage and injuring a municipal police officer.

    Attempted arson attack at synagogue in southern France causes explosion, injures police officer (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 24, 2024, 2:25 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 24, 2024, 2:25 PM IST

    An attempted arson attack struck the Beth Yaacov synagogue in La Grande Motte, France, on Saturday morning, causing significant damage and injuring a municipal police officer. The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. when two vehicles parked in front of the synagogue caught fire. One of these vehicles exploded, likely due to the presence of a gas bottle, according to reports from Franceinfo and Bfmtv.

    The fire resulted in the burning of two doors of the synagogue. Firefighters quickly responded to the scene, and bomb disposal experts, along with gendarmes from the Herault criminal investigation unit, are currently on site conducting initial investigations.

    France’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin described the incident as "clearly criminal" and assured the Jewish community of La Grande Motte and the wider public of full support.

    "An attempted arson attack, clearly criminal, hit the synagogue of La Grande Motte this morning. I want to assure our Jewish fellow citizens and the municipality of my full support and say that at the request of the President of the Republic @EmmanuelMacron, all means are being mobilized to find the perpetrator," France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on X.

    The mayor of La Grande Motte, Stephan Rossignol, confirmed that a municipal police officer was injured in the explosion and has been taken to Montpellier University Hospital. The exact details of the officer’s condition have not been disclosed. No injuries have been reported among those inside the synagogue at the time of the fire.

    In response to the attack, the Prefect of Herault has announced heightened security measures for Jewish institutions in the department. The criminal investigation into the arson is ongoing, with authorities prioritizing the search for those responsible.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NASA BIG decision: How and when will Sunita Williams and crew return to earth? AJR

    NASA's BIG decision: How and when will Sunita Williams and crew return to earth?

    Facebook tops list of most popular banned apps worldwide as China leads in restrictions: Study (CHECK LIST) snt

    Facebook tops list of most popular banned apps worldwide as China leads in restrictions: Study (CHECK LIST)

    Caught on camera: Deadly standoff in Russia's Volgograd prison ends with 4 ISIS attackers killed (WATCH) snt

    Caught on camera: Deadly standoff in Russia's Volgograd prison ends with 4 ISIS attackers killed (WATCH)

    Right to Disconnect: New law empowers Australian workers to ignore after-hours work communications AJR

    Right to Disconnect: New law empowers Australian workers to ignore after-hours work communications

    Germany tragedy: 3 killed, 4 seriously injured in knife attack at Solingen festival; WATCH shocking videos snt

    Germany tragedy: 3 killed, 4 seriously injured in knife attack at Solingen festival; WATCH shocking videos

    Recent Stories

    Janmashtami 2024: 6 teachings of Lord Krishna RKK

    Janmashtami 2024: 6 teachings of Lord Krishna

    NASA BIG decision: How and when will Sunita Williams and crew return to earth? AJR

    NASA's BIG decision: How and when will Sunita Williams and crew return to earth?

    World's strangest village where people fall asleep suddenly RKK

    World's strangest village where people fall asleep suddenly

    Kerala: Minister Saji Cherian defends director Ranjith amidst misconduct allegations; vows action if proven anr

    Kerala: Minister Saji Cherian defends director Ranjith amidst misconduct allegations; vows action if proven

    Photos Jennifer Lopez's FIRST Instagram post after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck RBA

    Photos: Jennifer Lopez's FIRST Instagram post after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon