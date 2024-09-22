At least 30 dead, 17 injured in coal mine blast in Iran's Tabas; rescue ops on as 24 still missing (WATCH)

At least 30 people were killed and 17 others were injured after a devastating explosion rocked a coal mine in Tabas, located in the eastern region of Iran, according to reports from Iranian state television on Sunday.

In the aftermath of the explosion, emergency services rushed to the scene to aid in rescue efforts. Authorities confirmed that around 70 workers were present at the time of the disaster, working deep within the mine when the deadly leak ignited.

While Iran is predominantly recognized for its vast oil reserves, it is also home to rich mineral resources, including coal. The country consumes an estimated 3.5 million tons of coal annually but struggles to meet that demand with domestic production, which falls short at only 1.8 million tons per year.

The shortfall is filled by imports, primarily feeding Iran’s steel mills. Rescue operations continued at the site to save those still feared trapped.

Meanwhile, Iran’s President Pezeshkian has ordered that the cause of this incident be thoroughly investigated and announced and that decisive action should be taken against any potential culprits involved in this incident.

Mining accidents in Iran

This latest incident adds to a grim history of mining accidents in Iran. In 2013, two separate incidents claimed the lives of 11 miners. In 2009, 20 workers were killed in multiple incidents, and a catastrophic explosion at a coal mine in 2017 left at least 42 dead.

The frequent fatalities in Iran's mining sector have sparked criticism, with many pointing to substandard safety measures and a lack of adequate emergency services. Experts have long warned that without significant improvements to working conditions, tragedies like the one in Tabas will continue to occur.

