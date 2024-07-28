Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Astrologer who predicted Joe Biden's exit REVEALS name of next US President

    An astrologer who correctly predicted the day Joe Biden would end his re-election campaign now has predicted who will be the next United States president. Dubbed as the "internet's most notorious astrologer", Amy Tripp said according to the stars, the next President could be Donald Trump, as per a report in the New York Post.

    Astrologer who predicted Joe Biden's exit REVEALS name of next US President gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 28, 2024, 12:20 PM IST

    Amy Tripp, an astrologer who predicted the exact date of US President Joe Biden's exit from the US presidential race, has now predicted who the next US president will be. According to a New York Post story, she predicted Donald Trump would become the next president. Tripp, who calls herself "the internet’s most notorious astrologer" on Instagram, told The Post that Trump’s sun is at the penthouse of his career, which is pretty apt for a real estate billionaire, in response to the question of who the stars predict will be the next commander in chief.

    She did speculate, though, that Trump could have more "crazy things to come". "Uranus is on his mid-heaven, which shows... unpredictability with his career and goals," Tripp stated.

    Earlier, Tripp had predicted Joe Biden would his presidential plans. In an X post on July 11, Tripp wrote, "If Biden is made to step down it will be at the Capricorn Full Moon at 29° Capricorn. Capricorn rules the government and old age. 29° is an ending."

    When a fan enquired about the precise day, she replied, "July 21." Because it was a full moon, the stargazer predicted that Biden would withdraw at that time. On August 11, 2020, Tripp had prognosticated that Vice President Kamala Harris would run for president in 2024.

    According to the report, Tripp also foresees the United States might be in store for a rocky August, with potentially more political violence on the horizon. The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to begin August 19 in Chicago.

    Meanwhile, recent surveys show that US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is most likely to unseat Joe Biden as the Democratic Party's contender for the presidential election on November 5, is closing the gap with Donald Trump. Support for her has significantly increased both inside her party and among non-white voters.

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2024, 12:20 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mann Ki Baat PM Modi urges Indians to support Paris Olympics contingent Top Quotes from 112th episode vkp

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges Indians to support Paris Olympics contingent | Top Quotes from 112th episode

    Olympics 2024 First match is never easy says Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh after 3-2 win against New Zealand vkp

    Paris Olympics 2024: 'First match is never easy,' says Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh after 3-2 win against NZ

    Wouldnt be fun if Naked blue man' breaks his silence over Paris Olympics opening ceremony row (WATCH) snt

    'Wouldn't be fun if...': 'Naked blue man' breaks his silence over Paris Olympics opening ceremony row (WATCH)

    Power outage in Paris? Netizens link blackout to mocking of Christianity at Olympics opening ceremony (WATCH) snt

    Power outage in Paris? Netizens link blackout to mocking of Christianity at Olympics opening ceremony (WATCH)

    World's first stamp depicting Ayodhya's Ram Lalla unveiled during Jaishankar's Laos visit; see pictures anr

    World's first stamp depicting Ayodhya's Ram Lalla unveiled during Jaishankar's Laos visit; see pictures

    Recent Stories

    Mann Ki Baat PM Modi urges Indians to support Paris Olympics contingent Top Quotes from 112th episode vkp

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges Indians to support Paris Olympics contingent | Top Quotes from 112th episode

    Caught on cam: Moment water gushed into Delhi IAS coaching centre's basement; fire NoC lapse surfaces (WATCH) snt

    Caught on cam: Moment water gushed into Delhi IAS coaching centre's basement; fire NoC lapse surfaces (WATCH)

    Garlic to Turmeric: 7 Indian spices to boost immunity in Monsoon ATG

    Garlic to Turmeric: 7 Indian spices to boost immunity in Monsoon

    Delhi IAS coaching centre mishap: FIR filed after 3 IAS aspirants killed owner coordinator arrested deceased were residents of UP Kerala gcw

    Delhi IAS coaching centre mishap: FIR filed after death of 3 IAS aspirants; owner, coordinator arrested

    Union Budget 2024: Karnataka gets Rs 15,300 crore allotment, outshines previous UPA government vkp

    Union Budget 2024: Karnataka gets Rs 15,300 crore allotment, outshines previous UPA govt

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Icon