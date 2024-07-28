Astrologer who predicted Joe Biden's exit REVEALS name of next US President

An astrologer who correctly predicted the day Joe Biden would end his re-election campaign now has predicted who will be the next United States president. Dubbed as the "internet's most notorious astrologer", Amy Tripp said according to the stars, the next President could be Donald Trump, as per a report in the New York Post.

She did speculate, though, that Trump could have more "crazy things to come". "Uranus is on his mid-heaven, which shows... unpredictability with his career and goals," Tripp stated.

Earlier, Tripp had predicted Joe Biden would his presidential plans. In an X post on July 11, Tripp wrote, "If Biden is made to step down it will be at the Capricorn Full Moon at 29° Capricorn. Capricorn rules the government and old age. 29° is an ending."

When a fan enquired about the precise day, she replied, "July 21." Because it was a full moon, the stargazer predicted that Biden would withdraw at that time. On August 11, 2020, Tripp had prognosticated that Vice President Kamala Harris would run for president in 2024.

According to the report, Tripp also foresees the United States might be in store for a rocky August, with potentially more political violence on the horizon. The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to begin August 19 in Chicago.

Meanwhile, recent surveys show that US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is most likely to unseat Joe Biden as the Democratic Party's contender for the presidential election on November 5, is closing the gap with Donald Trump. Support for her has significantly increased both inside her party and among non-white voters.

