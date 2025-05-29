Allen George of Asianet News Chicago receives Media Excellence Award from US Congressman Jonathan Jackson for his outstanding technical expertise and contributions.

Chicago: Allen George, who oversees production responsibilities for Asianet News in Chicago, has been honoured with a Media Excellence Award by US Congressman Jonathan Jackson at a special ceremony recognizing the contributions of Asian Americans. Congressman Jackson stated that the award was a recognition of Allen’s outstanding technical expertise.

Allen George joined the Asianet News America team in 2016 and currently leads all coverage from the Chicago bureau. Known for his exceptional skills as a cameraman and video editor, Allen is considered a major asset to the Asianet News team in America.

“Allen’s dedication is exemplary, and his contribution to the news team is invaluable,” said Dr. Krishna Kishore, a veteran media expert. Allen has brought several critical and breaking news stories to viewers across the globe.

He is also a key figure behind the success of the popular weekly program “America Ee Aazhcha” (“This Week in America”), regularly producing feature segments from Chicago since the show’s inception.

In addition to his work with Asianet News, Allen George serves as an office-bearer of the Chicago chapter of the India Press Club of North America. A recent media workshop he organized, titled “Media Ignite,” drew significant attention and praise. The event was fully coordinated by Allen and served as an inspiration to aspiring journalists.

This recognition of talent and commitment in the field of journalism is a milestone in Allen’s distinguished career.