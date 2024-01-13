Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Antony Blinken's visit to Israel brings limited success as Netanyahu refuses to budge down in Gaza

    Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not likely to budge on the US' request to reduce the intensity of the war and settle the conflict with Palestine once and for all. US President Joe Biden and Israel Prime Minister have their own specific reasons for their current stance.

    Antony Blinken's visit to Israel brings limited success as Netanyahu refuses to budge down in Gaza avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 13, 2024, 5:07 PM IST

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made his fourth visit to the Middle East post the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war. The top diplomat brought the message of US President Joe Biden to limit the intensification of the war in Gaza. Israel Defense Forces began the year with intensive military strikes against the Hamas group.

    The US is entering into its election year and President Joe Biden doesn't want to risk losing his core voter base. The left-leaning protests have recently taken over almost all public gatherings of Joe Biden. He was also recently heckled by protestors for supporting Israel in the war against Hamas.

    Joe Biden wants the intensity of the war in Gaza to reduce so he can focus on his election campaign and have a rather clear path toward the White House once again. Donald Trump has intensified his election campaign by constantly hitting out at the Democrat leader for the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas war. In the tenure of Donald Trump, no major war took place.

    However, Joe Biden’s efforts of quickly steading the Middle East conflicts are fading away. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to budge on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The attack on the Hamas group is set to continue as Netanyahu doesn't want to risk upsetting his far-right members in the coalition government.

    Israel reduced its troops in the Gaza Strip recently but the intensity could remain the same of the attacks. The Israeli Prime Minister is also facing corruption accusations and the war in Gaza is helping the Politician receive support from the people of Israel. Though, his approval ratings hit the lowest before the war but it has steadily increased since the conflict.

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2024, 5:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Diplomatic tensions rise as India objects to British High Commissioner's trip to PoK

    Diplomatic tensions rise as India objects to British High Commissioner's trip to PoK

    Watch British HC reaches POK after Rajnath Singh's London visit, Internet questions UK's double-sided approach avv

    Watch: British HC reaches POK after Rajnath Singh's London visit, Internet questions UK's double-side approach

    Abdul Malik al-Houthi: Houthi group leader and the mastermind behind Red Sea blockade, all you need to know avv

    Abdul Malik al-Houthi: Houthi group leader and the mastermind behind Red Sea blockade, all you need to know

    Vishva Hindu Parishad of America unveils over 40 billboards nationwide of 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Mandir' avv

    Vishva Hindu Parishad of America unveils over 40 billboards nationwide of 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Mandir'

    Dramatic videos of Iowa blizzard go viral; residents express shock as state comes to standstill (WATCH) avv

    Dramatic videos of Iowa blizzard go viral; residents express shock as state comes to standstill (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding-Know date, time, venue and more RBA

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding-Know date, time, venue and more

    Diplomatic tensions rise as India objects to British High Commissioner's trip to PoK

    Diplomatic tensions rise as India objects to British High Commissioner's trip to PoK

    7 Punjabi dinner ideas for Lohri RBA

    7 Punjabi dinner ideas for Lohri

    Shih Tzus to French Bulldog-7 cutest dog breed RBA

    Shih Tzus to French Bulldog-7 cutest dog breed

    Farewell to veterans: Indian Navy bids adieu to INS Cheetah, Guldar, and Kumbhir after four decades of service AJR

    Farewell to veterans: Indian Navy bids adieu to INS Cheetah, Guldar, and Kumbhir after four decades of service

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon