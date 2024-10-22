'Anti-India' Bangladesh journalist Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey appointed ambassador by Yunus Govt, sparks outrage

In a controversial move, the interim government of Bangladesh has appointed Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey, a journalist known for his anti-India rhetoric, as an ambassador at one of the nation’s missions abroad.

In a controversial move, the interim government of Bangladesh has appointed Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey, a journalist known for his anti-India rhetoric, as an ambassador at one of the nation’s missions abroad. This appointment, confirmed through a notification from the Ministry of Public Administration on October 21, 2024, has raised eyebrows and sparked outrage among various political circles and citizens in India.

Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey, a former spokesperson for the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has been a polarizing figure, particularly for his vocal criticism of the Indian government. He gained notoriety in March 2024 when he raised questions regarding the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, during a press briefing with Matthew Miller, the spokesperson for the US State Department. This action, perceived as interference in India's internal affairs, led to heightened tensions and criticism of his motives.

The new ambassador's position comes with a three-year term, during which he must resign from any other professional engagements or affiliations with governmental and non-governmental entities, according to the conditions of his appointment. His role will be under the purview of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and other specifics of the contract will be determined at a later date.

Ansarey's past actions have not gone unnoticed. He was previously implicated in legal troubles, having been sued under the Digital Security Act in 2022. Reports from Just News BD indicated that he was marked as 'absconding' by the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) department of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP). His pro-BNP stance, which includes support for insurgency movements in India’s Northeast, further complicates his new diplomatic role.

The appointment has ignited a firestorm of criticism, especially given the perception that the Yunus government is fostering individuals with anti-India sentiments. Social media platforms have seen a surge of reactions, with users expressing their discontent over Ansarey's rise to diplomatic prominence.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) noted, “Remember Bangladeshi journalist Mushfiqul Fazal? He used to ask India-related questions, especially against the Modi government during US press briefings. Now, he has been promoted as a special ambassador of Bangladesh by Md Yunus, a known ally of George Soros. They are all part of the same ecosystem, and thanks to the internet, they can’t hide it anymore—they're getting exposed.”

Another comment reflected concerns about a potential "global anti-India alliance," stating, “From grilling the Modi government to becoming Bangladesh's special ambassador under Yunus, Mushfiq Ansarey’s rise is curious. His frequent meetings with Rahul Gandhi in the U.S. add to this narrative.”

A third user said, "The ecosystem has collaborated and turned into break India forces. They are trying hard but they will not succeed."

"The connections are becoming clearer day by day. It’s interesting how certain individuals with anti-India agendas align themselves with controversial networks. Mushfiqul Fazal’s promotion and his association with figures like Md Yunus and George Soros show the deeper motives at play. The internet is indeed a powerful tool in exposing these narratives. It’s vital for India to stay vigilant and counter such influence with facts and clarity," remarked a fourth user.

Here's a look at some of the reactions on X:

Latest Videos