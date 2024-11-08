Amsterdam violence: 62 arrested after attacks on Israeli football fans, Dutch PM assures prosecution (WATCH)

Five people were hospitalized and 62 arrested in Amsterdam, Netherlands, following violent clashes involving antisemitic rioters targeting Israeli football fans after a Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv on Thursday night.

First Published Nov 8, 2024, 6:02 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 8, 2024, 6:02 PM IST

Five people were hospitalized and 62 arrested in Amsterdam, Netherlands, following violent clashes involving antisemitic rioters targeting Israeli football fans after a Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv on Thursday night. The violence erupted despite a large police presence and heightened security, raising concerns about safety at future sporting events in the region amidst rising tensions related to the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

“In several places in the city, supporters were attacked. The police had to intervene several times, protect Israeli supporters and escort them to hotels. Despite the massive police presence in the city, Israeli supporters have been injured,” the Amsterdam statement said.

“This outburst of violence toward Israeli supporters is unacceptable and cannot be defended in any way. There is no excuse for the antisemitic behavior exhibited last night,” it added.

The violence, which followed the 5-0 victory of Ajax over Maccabi Tel Aviv, occurred despite the implementation of significant security measures. In advance of the match, Amsterdam's mayor, Femke Halsema, had imposed a ban on a pro-Palestinian demonstration near the Johan Cruyff Arena, fearing it could spark clashes between opposing groups. There were also disturbances earlier in the evening, including the tearing down of a Palestinian flag from a building in central Amsterdam and tensions between pro-Palestinian supporters and riot police blocking their route to the stadium.

Israel PM condemns Amsterdam violence

In the wake of the incident, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier called the incident “horrifying,” demanding swift action from the Dutch government. His office stated that the violent scenes against Israeli citizens would not be overlooked and urged for “vigorous and swift action” against those involved.

Netanyahu also called for increased security around Jewish institutions in the Netherlands, particularly given the city’s historical connection to the Jewish community and the legacy of Anne Frank.

Netanyahu also ordered two planes to be dispatched to the Netherlands to bring Israeli fans back home, with the first plane departing from Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv for Amsterdam on Friday.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog too condemned the clashes and said the "shocking images" of a "pogrom" were reminiscent of last year's Hamas attack on Israel.

"We see with horror this morning, the shocking images and videos that since October 7th, we had hoped never to see again: an antisemitic pogrom currently taking place against Maccabi Tel Aviv fans and Israeli citizens in the heart of Amsterdam, Netherlands," Herzog said on X.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof denounced the "completely unacceptable anti-Semitic attacks on Israelis". 

"I followed with horror the coverage from Amsterdam," Schoof wrote on X, adding that he had spoken with Netanyahu to assure him that "the perpetrators will be tracked down and prosecuted".

Netanyahu's office said he told Schoof that he "views the premeditated anti-Semitic attack against Israeli citizens with utmost seriousness and requested increased security for the Jewish community in the Netherlands", his office said.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Amsterdam Femke Halsema said the clashes overnight were a terrible moment for her city. “It’s against everything we’re proud of in Amsterdam. I’m very ashamed of the behaviour that was shown last night. This is nothing like Amsterdam,” she said.

UN, EU react to Amsterdam violence

The United Nations said it is deeply troubled by the attack on Israeli football fans in Amsterdam. “We have seen these very troubling reports,” UN human rights office spokesman Jeremy Laurence told a media briefing in Geneva. “Nobody, nobody should be subjected to discrimination or violence on the basis of their national, religious, ethnic or other origin. We understand that the authorities have launched an investigation into this incident," he added.

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen said she was "outraged" by "vile attacks targeting Israeli citizens in Amsterdam".

"I strongly condemn these unacceptable acts," von der Leyen wrote on X.

"Anti-Semitism has absolutely no place in Europe. And we are determined to fight all forms of hatred," she added.

An unverified video circulating on social media, allegedly filmed on Thursday, appeared to show some Maccabi Tel Aviv fans chanting in Hebrew: “Finish the Arabs! We’re going to win!” The video has sparked further controversy amid rising tensions surrounding the Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

According to AFP, the Israeli embassy in the US confirmed that "hundreds" of Maccabi fans were "ambushed and attacked" in Amsterdam as they left the stadium after the match. The violent clashes have intensified concerns about the safety of Israeli fans at football events, particularly in light of the ongoing political tensions in the Middle East.

In another related development, France is scheduled to play Israel in an international match at the Stade de France in Paris next Thursday. Despite the recent unrest, the French government announced on Friday that the match would go ahead as planned, although heightened security measures are expected to be in place.

