A health check-up in seconds: UAE's new smartphone technology to make it possible; READ

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in the UAE introduced the Biosigns system, a health monitoring technology that uses smartphones to track vital health indicators such as cholesterol, heart rate, and blood pressure.

Now, residents of the UAE can perform health checks without visiting medical laboratories, using their smartphones. The ‘Biosigns’ system, powered by artificial intelligence, enables individuals to access personal health information through smartphones and tablets. This initiative was announced by the Ministry of Health at the Arab Health 2025 Medical Expo in Dubai.

Using the cameras on smartphones, the system can measure indicators like cholesterol, hemoglobin, heart rate, blood pressure, and stress levels. It also provides accurate health readings by closely monitoring changes in skin color and blood flow beneath the skin.

This system is part of the Ministry’s ongoing commitment to modernizing the country's healthcare services, and it has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The Ministry stated that the Biosigns technology was designed to simplify health monitoring and reduce the need for frequent lab visits and expensive medical tests. Through an app or web platform, users can receive instant test results, making it easier to track their health. Sara Bin Shaheen, Director of the Smart Health Department, emphasized that the Biosigns AI system is reliable and provides users with accurate information regarding their health.

