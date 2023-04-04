1 in 6 people globally affected by infertility, says new WHO report

The WHO pointed out that high costs, social stigma and limited availability have been hindrances to offering solutions for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of infertility, including assisted reproductive technology such as in vitro fertilization (IVF).



The World Health Organisation has released a new report which shows that one in every six adults (17.5 per cent of the adult population) globally are affected by infertility in their lifetime. The new report, according to the WHO, highlights the urgent need to increase access to high-quality affordable fertility care for those in need.

The WHO data showed infertility is a major health challenge globally. Lifetime prevalence of infertility was 16.5 per cent in low- and middle-income countries and 17.8 per cent in high-income countries.

Reacting to the report, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: 'The report reveals an important truth -- infertility does not discriminate. The sheer proportion of people affected shows the need to widen access to fertility care and ensure this issue is no longer sidelined in health research and policy so that safe, effective, and affordable ways to attain parenthood are available for those who seek it.'

Defined by the failure to achieve a pregnancy after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sexual intercourse, infertility is a disease of the male or female reproductive system. It can cause significant financial hardship, distress and stigma, affecting people's psychosocial well-being.

The WHO has pointed out that high costs, social stigma and limited availability have been hindrances to offering solutions for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of infertility, including assisted reproductive technology such as in vitro fertilization (IVF). The solutions themselves remain underfunded and inaccessible to many despite the magnitude of the issue, the WHO said, noting how fertility treatments are largely funded out of pocket -- often resulting in devastating financial costs -- in most countries presently.

High costs frequently prevent people from accessing infertility treatments or alternatively, as a consequence of seeking care, can catapult them into poverty, the WHO said.

Dr Pascale Allotey, Director of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Research at WHO said, 'Millions of people face catastrophic healthcare costs after seeking treatment for infertility, making this a major equity issue and all too often, a medical poverty trap for those affected. Better policies and public financing can significantly improve access to treatment and protect poorer households from falling into poverty as a result.'