    Watch: Toddler's energetic dance performance on Badshah’s Jugnu song wins hearts

    A video of a little girl dancing her heart out to Badshah’s Jugnu song has lit up the internet, and netizens are delighted after watching it.

    Watch Toddler's energetic dance performance on Badshah's Jugnu song wins hearts
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Mar 30, 2022, 5:11 PM IST

    The internet has never disappointed anyone with its impressive and thrilling videos. From funny videos to shocking videos, netizens can stay all day online without boredom. One such fantastic video of a toddler dancing is doing rounds on social media, and netizens are in love with it.

    In the video, a little girl in her school uniform can be seen energetically dancing with her other schoolmates to Badshah’s Jugnu song. The toddler rocks to the peppy track and showcases her unique and remarkable form of choreography with her cuteness overloaded facial expressions, which makes the video more lovable for the viewers. After watching the clip, netizens can't stop praising and cheering the little one. Take a look at the video here.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Monty (@dj._monty_official_)

    The peppy track Jugnu was sung by singer cum rapper Badshah and Nikita Gandhi. The Jugnu song has gone viral for its quirky beats and dance steps, and people have loaded the internet with the reels of the song.

    However, the toddler's video was shared on Instagram by DJ Monty, who mentioned that he had never seen such energy in a toddler, and the girl's dance performance gave him chills.

    The video has gathered around 3 million views and 186,019 likes so far. Netizens loaded the comment section with praises, and some even wished the girl good luck for her future.

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2022, 5:11 PM IST
