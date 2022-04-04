Watch: Toddler drinks sparkling water for the first time; her reaction is too adorable to miss

An adorable video of a toddler drinking sparkling water for the first time is going viral, and the netizens can't handle her cuteness.

Baby videos on the internet can definitely make your day brighter. Everyone loves their adorable giggles and cute expressions. Such an adorable video of a toddler is making rounds on social media, and we would love to share it with you.

A lovely video of an adorable baby drinking sparkling water for the first time and her reactions are just winning hearts on internet. In the video, a 2-year-old toddler named Samirah Smith can be seen taking a sip of sparkling water from her father. Samirah holds the glass bottle close to her mouth with her tiny hands to enjoy the bubbly drink's taste.

But as she takes a small sip of the sparkling water, her facial expressions change, and her tiny little hands start waving as a signal of complete rejection. The video is too adorable that it will surely bring a smile to your face. Watch the video:

The adorable video was shared on an Instagram page named @pubity, but the adorable video was recorded by Samirah Smith's mother, Camille Smith. However, the cute little video has left people go awe all over the internet. The video has so far gathered around 27 million views, and the numbers are still increasing.

Netizens loaded the comment section with love and heart emojis. One user wrote that the toddler is really cute, while another one stated that they loved her reaction. Many people stated that the video was very much relatable, and a few others also shared their precious moments in the comment section.