    Watch: Silent crowd erupts with joy after visually impaired student scores in basketball game

    A heartwarming video of a crowd cheering for a visually impaired student after she scores in a basketball game in Michigan, United States, is making rounds on social media, and netizens are delighted after watching it.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Mar 31, 2022, 12:11 PM IST

    Heartwarming videos always make our day brighter, and here we have one such video for you today. A seventeen-year-old visually impaired girl named Jules Hoogland scoring in a basketball game will leave you in tears.

    In the video, Jules can be seen preparing herself to throw the ball through the hoop, and the spectators can be seen maintaining pin-drop silence for her. A woman can be seen helping Jules by tapping on the basketball hoop so that she can precisely locate the actual position of the hoop. The crowd remains silent for Jules to concentrate on the tap.

    A moment later, the teenager throws the ball and scores like a pro, and the silent crowd goes berserk for her magnificent basket. Jules is a player in the Unified Basketball team at the Zeeland Public School. The heartwarming video was posted on Zeeland Public School's Twitter handle and has won hearts on the internet.

    The incredible video was recorded by Brandy Navetta, who is the school district's communications and marketing director. After being shared, the video has gathered more than 3 million views and 2,818 likes so far.

    The touching video was also shared on the official Instagram page of the Good News Movement and has gathered around 1.4 million views till now. However, netizens were left in tears after watching the video, and they loaded the comment section with lovely comments.

    Many called the video magnificent and heartwarming, while few others praised Jules and wished her all the best for the future.

