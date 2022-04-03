Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Kerala district collector joins student's flash mob; leaves internet delighted

    A video of Dr Divya S Iyer, the district collector of Pathanamthitta, dancing along with the students of Mahatma Gandhi University, is making rounds on social media for all the good reasons.

    Watch Kerala district collector joins student's flash mob; leaves internet delighted-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Pathanamthitta, First Published Apr 3, 2022, 1:58 PM IST

    The internet never fails us in exciting us with its variety of videos. Some videos may excite us, while few others can bring a smile to our faces. Such is this video of the district collector of Pathanamthitta dancing along with the students in a flash mob.

    In the video, Dr Divya S Iyer, the district collector of Pathanamthitta, visits District Stadium to oversee the Mahatma Gandhi University union arts festival's preparations. However, The students broke out a flash mob welcoming her and were asked to join them. Without hesitating for a moment, the district collector joined the students and danced along with them wholeheartedly. Watch the video here:

    The district collector danced alongside students to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Nagada Sang Dhol from Goliyon ki Raasleela Ram-Leela movie. The students were left impressed with the collector's outstanding performance. The collector herself has practised several dance forms, which include Odissi, Kuchipudi, classical and even Kathakali.

    The delightful video has broken the internet and has left the internet amazed. The video was shared on Twitter by a user named Neetu Raghukumar and was captured by Vishnu Panackal. The cheerful video has garnered thousands of views and likes so far, and the numbers are still increasing rapidly. Netizens loaded the comment section with praises and wishes.

    One user stated that the energy of her dance performance was remarkable, while another one praised the collector for interacting with the public casually. Many found her dance amazing, while few others praised her for engaging with the students affectionately.

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2022, 1:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Frog and snake's fight will teach you a lesson for life; watch - gps

    'Never give up': A frog and snake’s flight will teach you a lesson for life; watch

    Crocodile attacked a herd of deer drinking water; here's what happened next - gps

    Crocodile attacked a herd of deer drinking water; here’s what happened next

    Man passes his bare hand through hot liquid metal, remains Unharmed; watch - gps

    Man passes his bare hand through hot liquid metal, remains Unharmed; watch

    Watch Insane upward lightning strike in Kansas will leave you horrified-tgy

    Watch: Insane upward lightning strike in Kansas will leave you horrified

    Watch SpiceJet air hostess's does perfect hook step to Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde's song-tgy

    Watch: SpiceJet air hostess's does perfect hook step to Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde’s song

    Recent Stories

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022 final, AUSW vs ENGW: Australia wins its 7th title after England rout; Twitter surprised-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022 final: Australia wins its 7th title after England rout; Twitter surprised

    Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls for early elections no confidence motion declared null void gcw

    Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls for early elections, no-confidence motion declared ‘null, void'

    Illegal sand mining case: ED files charge sheet against Charanjit Channi's nephew - adt

    Illegal sand mining case: ED files charge sheet against Charanjit Channi's nephew

    Pak PM Imran Khan might be arrested if he loses no trust vote says minister Sheikh Rashid Report gcw

    Pak PM Imran Khan might be arrested if he loses no-trust vote: Report

    7 bikini pictures of Camila Cabello; singer pens post on her struggles with 'body image' RBA

    7 bikini pictures of Camila Cabello; singer pens post on her struggles with 'body image'

    Recent Videos

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon