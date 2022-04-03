Watch: Kerala district collector joins student's flash mob; leaves internet delighted

A video of Dr Divya S Iyer, the district collector of Pathanamthitta, dancing along with the students of Mahatma Gandhi University, is making rounds on social media for all the good reasons.

The internet never fails us in exciting us with its variety of videos. Some videos may excite us, while few others can bring a smile to our faces. Such is this video of the district collector of Pathanamthitta dancing along with the students in a flash mob.

In the video, Dr Divya S Iyer, the district collector of Pathanamthitta, visits District Stadium to oversee the Mahatma Gandhi University union arts festival's preparations. However, The students broke out a flash mob welcoming her and were asked to join them. Without hesitating for a moment, the district collector joined the students and danced along with them wholeheartedly. Watch the video here:

The district collector danced alongside students to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Nagada Sang Dhol from Goliyon ki Raasleela Ram-Leela movie. The students were left impressed with the collector's outstanding performance. The collector herself has practised several dance forms, which include Odissi, Kuchipudi, classical and even Kathakali.

The delightful video has broken the internet and has left the internet amazed. The video was shared on Twitter by a user named Neetu Raghukumar and was captured by Vishnu Panackal. The cheerful video has garnered thousands of views and likes so far, and the numbers are still increasing rapidly. Netizens loaded the comment section with praises and wishes.

One user stated that the energy of her dance performance was remarkable, while another one praised the collector for interacting with the public casually. Many found her dance amazing, while few others praised her for engaging with the students affectionately.