Ever seen an axolotl changing colour? Watch the amazing video

A video of an axolotl changing colours of its gills in front of a camera has gone crazy viral, leaving netizens mesmerised.

Axolotls have become one of the most popular pets nowadays not only because they are easy to maintain but also it's super cute to look at them.

In the adorable viral video, an axolotl named Cheese can be seen looking into the camera and changing the colours of its gills. The cute aquatic pet can be seen changing its colours from red to purple, then from purple to pink and then from pink to orange. The video plays with the background music TWINNEM by Coi Leray is so cute that netizens are left mesmerised. Take a look.

The clip was shared by an Instagram influencer named Emily, who shares videos with her pet animals on her Instagram account called “Emily with Animals”.

However, many would wonder whether it's normal for the aquatic pet to change its colours like this. Well, it is. They generally change their colour based on environmental and developmental factors.

The video, however, has gone massively viral on Instagram after being online and has gathered more than six lakh likes and tons of views so far. Netizens expressed their amazement and love in the comment section.