  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ever seen an axolotl changing colour? Watch the amazing video

    A video of an axolotl changing colours of its gills in front of a camera has gone crazy viral, leaving netizens mesmerised.

    Ever seen an axolotl changing colour? Watch the amazing video-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Nov 13, 2021, 3:25 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    We all gaze a lot of time on the internet watching amazing and hilarious videos, and the internet never fails to disappoint us. Be it the videos of people with incredible skills or even adorable animal videos; we can't stop watching them.

    Now such an adorable video is making rounds on social media for all the right reasons. A video of an axolotl changing colours of its gills in front of a camera has gone crazy viral and left netizens mesmerised.

    Axolotls have become one of the most popular pets nowadays not only because they are easy to maintain but also it's super cute to look at them.

    In the adorable viral video, an axolotl named Cheese can be seen looking into the camera and changing the colours of its gills. The cute aquatic pet can be seen changing its colours from red to purple, then from purple to pink and then from pink to orange. The video plays with the background music TWINNEM by Coi Leray is so cute that netizens are left mesmerised. Take a look.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Emily✨ (@emilywithanimals)

    The clip was shared by an Instagram influencer named Emily, who shares videos with her pet animals on her Instagram account called “Emily with Animals”.

    However, many would wonder whether it's normal for the aquatic pet to change its colours like this. Well, it is. They generally change their colour based on environmental and developmental factors.

    The video, however, has gone massively viral on Instagram after being online and has gathered more than six lakh likes and tons of views so far. Netizens expressed their amazement and love in the comment section.

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2021, 3:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Duck participates in New York City marathon in little red shoes; viral video - gps

    Duck participates in New York City marathon in little red shoes; viral video

    Video Icon
    Monkey little girl snatch mobile phone from each other; hilarious video goes viral - gps

    Monkey, little girl snatch mobile phone from each other; hilarious video goes viral

    Video Icon
    Ancient hangover prevention ring discovered Here what researchers have to say gcw

    Ancient 'hangover prevention' ring discovered? Here's what researchers have to say

    Video Icon
    Rs 74000 as fine for eating chewing gum in Singapore Here what we know gcw

    Rs 74,000 as fine for eating chewing gum in Singapore? Here's what we know

    Video Icon
    Cuteness alert: Hen warms up 3 kittens in cold weather; check out viral video - gps

    Cuteness alert: Hen warms up 3 kittens in cold weather; check out viral video

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Amazon Prime to now allow iOS users to share clip from films series and more gcw

    Amazon Prime to now allow iOS users to share clip from films, series and more

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bitcoin scam: Prime accused Sriki confesses to have hacked Bitfinex twice; Congress slams govt-dnm

    Karnataka Bitcoin scam: Prime accused Sriki confesses to have hacked Bitfinex twice; Congress slams govt

    Video Icon
    Ahead of Goa polls TMC nominates former CM Luizinho Faleiro for Rajya Sabha gcw

    Ahead of Goa polls, TMC nominates former CM Luizinho Faleiro for Rajya Sabha

    Video Icon
    Kerala rains: Heavy rain causes water-logging in Thiruvananthapuram; IMD issues orange alert for six districts-dnm

    Kerala rains: Heavy rain causes water-logging in Thiruvananthapuram; IMD issues orange alert for six districts

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2021, NZ vs AUS (Final): 6 players to watch out as New Zealand and Australia clash in final-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: 6 players to watch out as New Zealand and Australia clash in final

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    wikileaks founder Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK belmarsh prison

    Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK prison

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies-dnm

    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe-dnm

    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe

    Video Icon
    Life of South Africa last apartheid president FW de Klerk who freed Nelson Mandela

    Life of South Africa's last apartheid president FW de Klerk, who freed Nelson Mandela

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon