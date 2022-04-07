Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ever seen a swan parade? Watch this incredible video

    An adorable video of a herd of swans parading through the streets of Denmark is going crazy viral, and netizens are laughing out loud watching it.

    Ever seen a swan parade? Watch this incredible video-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 7, 2022, 9:16 PM IST

    Animal videos on the internet are always a stress relief for us. Their cute walks and mischievous moments always bring a smile on our faces. Such an adorable video is going viral, and netizens are in love with it. A cute video shows a herd of swans parading on the streets of Denmark.

    In the adorable video, a woman can be seen leading a herd of swans by whistling. Another woman can be seen playing the drums and walking behind the swan herd. At the same time, the swan herd marches to the woman's whistle and drums. The steady and disciplined steps of the swans are remarkable to watch. Take a look:

    The video is from Odense, a city in Denmark and has won hearts on the internet. The cute video was shared on a Twitter page named Buitengebieden and has garnered around 2 million views so far. The internet loved the video and expressed their happiness in the comment section. Many of them loved the disciplined parade by the swans and applauded them, while a few others found it very funny and stated that the video made their day. Many others expressed their love through love and heart emojis.

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2022, 9:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Turkish chef cuts cucumbers underwater; viral video gains 21 million views-tgy

    Turkish chef cuts cucumbers underwater; viral video gains 21 million views

    Elephant comes across a passenger bus in Kerala, breaks the windshield; watch - gps

    Elephant comes across a passenger bus in Kerala, breaks the windshield; watch

    Toddler puts up makeup to look like her pet dog; internet can't keep calm-tgy

    Toddler puts up makeup to look like her pet dog; internet can't keep calm

    Woman imitates Alia Bhatt and pranks pizza guy; leaves internet divided-tgy

    Woman imitates Alia Bhatt and pranks pizza guy; leaves internet divided

    Dogs competing in a hurdle race will make your day; watch - gps

    Dogs competing in a hurdle race will make your day; watch

    Recent Stories

    Peppermint Oil: Incredible uses of this herbal medicine for health and beauty-dnm

    Peppermint Oil: Incredible uses of this herbal medicine for health and beauty

    Turkish chef cuts cucumbers underwater; viral video gains 21 million views-tgy

    Turkish chef cuts cucumbers underwater; viral video gains 21 million views

    Never mix alcohol with energy drinks, here's why-dnm

    Never mix alcohol with energy drinks, here’s why

    General elections not possible before October this year, says ECP; Imran Khan holds important meeting-dnm

    General elections not possible before October this year, says ECP; Imran Khan holds important meeting

    Australian Grand Prix F1 fans react to bizarre piercing and jewellery ban reminder by FIA snt

    Australian GP: F1 fans react to bizarre piercing and jewellery ban reminder by FIA

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon
    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon
    America three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine-dnm

    America’s three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Video Icon
    World Health Day 2022 Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen Watch gcw

    World Health Day 2022: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen

    Video Icon
    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh s Srikakulam gcw

    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

    Video Icon