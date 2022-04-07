Ever seen a swan parade? Watch this incredible video

An adorable video of a herd of swans parading through the streets of Denmark is going crazy viral, and netizens are laughing out loud watching it.

Animal videos on the internet are always a stress relief for us. Their cute walks and mischievous moments always bring a smile on our faces. Such an adorable video is going viral, and netizens are in love with it. A cute video shows a herd of swans parading on the streets of Denmark.

In the adorable video, a woman can be seen leading a herd of swans by whistling. Another woman can be seen playing the drums and walking behind the swan herd. At the same time, the swan herd marches to the woman's whistle and drums. The steady and disciplined steps of the swans are remarkable to watch. Take a look:

The video is from Odense, a city in Denmark and has won hearts on the internet. The cute video was shared on a Twitter page named Buitengebieden and has garnered around 2 million views so far. The internet loved the video and expressed their happiness in the comment section. Many of them loved the disciplined parade by the swans and applauded them, while a few others found it very funny and stated that the video made their day. Many others expressed their love through love and heart emojis.