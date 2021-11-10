Cuteness alert: Hen warms up 3 kittens in cold weather; check out viral video

An adorable moment of a hen warming up three kittens literally under its wing has gone viral. A video showing a white hen sitting in a crate might initially appear normal, but there is a twist that will make your day for sure.

Yes, as the video starts, it appears like the hen was sitting on her eggs and warming them. However, when a person lifted the chicks, many little kittens were seen crammed beneath her.

The person recording the video lifted the mother hen and found those little furballs experiencing the warmth the hen was giving them. One can also see the Kittens popping their heads out and making squeaky noises.

Instagram user viral_cute_cat posted this video with the caption, “TikTok, viralgalaxy.”

After being shared online, the clip has accumulated over 175k likes and several reactions. The video has amazed netizens, and many revealed their opinions in the comments section. A user wrote, “honey, i know all the other cats at school don’t understand how i can be your mom, but just know that my love for you goes beyond all their mean words.” Another person commented, "Broody hens are both aggravating and adorable! ❤️ They will sit on anything lol!" Take a look.