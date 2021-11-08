  • Facebook
    Watch: Bear scratches himself using pole; Internet call it 'dancing Bear'

    A bear scratching its back with a pole while music playing in the background has emerged on social media.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Nov 8, 2021, 9:55 AM IST
    The Internet is a gold mine for mind-blowing content. Any insane or adorable video content will win the heart of Internet users. Social media users love such videos as it offers something unusual and unique. Recently, a bear scratching its back with a pole while music played in the background has gone viral.

    Humans have an advantage as they have hands. However, mammals use forelimbs just for walking. You might be questioning what is so exceptional about having two hands, but we tell you that you can accomplish many tasks that mammals can never.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    For example, humans can scratch their back with hands which an animal cannot do. Instagram user 'EARTH FOCUS' posted this video with the caption that reads, "Bear scratching his itch just right, and oh boy is he enjoying it!" In the video, one can see a bear standing next to a pole; as the camera moves forward, the animal starts moving its body and scratches its back with the pole. While music is playing in the background, highlighting the bear's movements as dancing moves.

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 3 crore views and 19 lakh likes. Netizens accept the relief they get by scratching an itch and are thrilled to see the bear scratching its back with the help of a pole. The clip also attracted plenty of reactions from social media users. Take a look.

