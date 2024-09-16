World News

Meet Viatina-19 FIV Mara Moveis, world's most expensive cow

Image credits: Social Media

Viatina 19

The price of a cow is equal to 68 new Fortuner cars. The price of a cow named Viatina 19 from Brazil is about 4.1 million dollars (Rs 34,19,23,600).
 

Image credits: Social Media

Heavy security

A large number of CCTV cameras as well as armed security personnel have been deployed in Brazil for the safety of Viatina 19. 

Image credits: Social Media

Cow coming to India

Viatina 19 eggs are coming to India. The Indian dairy industry is trying to take advantage of this opportunity to raise new breeds of cows.

Image credits: Social Media

World's largest milk producing country

Brazil, the world's largest beef and dairy producer, is looking to export Viatina 19 eggs worldwide.

Image credits: Pinterest

'Moo-genics' cloning

The 'Moo-genics' method was used to create Viatina 19. In this, cloning is done by placing special embryos in surrogate cows.

Image credits: Social Media

Competition for these cows

Many countries are competing to buy Viatina 19 pre-ovum eggs. The arrival of this cow's eggs in India can strengthen livestock with new breeds.

Image credits: Social Media
