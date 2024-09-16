Meet Viatina-19 FIV Mara Moveis, world's most expensive cow

World News
The price of a cow is equal to 68 new Fortuner cars. The price of a cow named Viatina 19 from Brazil is about 4.1 million dollars (Rs 34,19,23,600).
A large number of CCTV cameras as well as armed security personnel have been deployed in Brazil for the safety of Viatina 19.
Viatina 19 eggs are coming to India. The Indian dairy industry is trying to take advantage of this opportunity to raise new breeds of cows.
Brazil, the world's largest beef and dairy producer, is looking to export Viatina 19 eggs worldwide.
The 'Moo-genics' method was used to create Viatina 19. In this, cloning is done by placing special embryos in surrogate cows.
Many countries are competing to buy Viatina 19 pre-ovum eggs. The arrival of this cow's eggs in India can strengthen livestock with new breeds.