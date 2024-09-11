9/11 Terror attacks: 10 SHOCKING facts about World trade Centre attack

World News
The 9/11 attacks were a series of terrorist attacks carried out by al-Qaeda
Terrorists hijacked four passenger planes - American Airlines Flight 11, United Airlines Flight 175, American Airlines Flight 77, and United Airlines Flight 93
Flight 11 and Flight 175 were crashed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York
Flight 77 was crashed into the Pentagon, located near Washington DC
Flight 93 crashed in a field in Pennsylvania when passengers tried to regain control of the plane from the terrorists
The attacks resulted in the deaths of nearly 2,996 people, including passengers and crew members on the planes
Both buildings of the World Trade Center collapsed; the South Tower at 9:59 a.m. and the North Tower at 10:28 a.m
The attacks also caused significant damage to surrounding buildings and infrastructure
Following 9/11, major changes were made to air travel regulations and airport security
Several memorials were built in memory of the victims of the attacks, including the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York