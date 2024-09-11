World News

9/11 Terror attacks: 10 SHOCKING facts about World trade Centre attack

9/11 World Trade Center Terrorist Attack

The 9/11 attacks were a series of terrorist attacks carried out by al-Qaeda

Four Planes Hijacked

Terrorists hijacked four passenger planes - American Airlines Flight 11, United Airlines Flight 175, American Airlines Flight 77, and United Airlines Flight 93

World Trade Center Attack

Flight 11 and Flight 175 were crashed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York

Pentagon Attack

Flight 77 was crashed into the Pentagon, located near Washington DC

Crash in Pennsylvania

Flight 93 crashed in a field in Pennsylvania when passengers tried to regain control of the plane from the terrorists

Nearly 3,000 Deaths

The attacks resulted in the deaths of nearly 2,996 people, including passengers and crew members on the planes

Twin Towers Collapse

Both buildings of the World Trade Center collapsed; the South Tower at 9:59 a.m. and the North Tower at 10:28 a.m

Heavy Damage

The attacks also caused significant damage to surrounding buildings and infrastructure

Impact on Air Travel

Following 9/11, major changes were made to air travel regulations and airport security

Memorials and Tributes

Several memorials were built in memory of the victims of the attacks, including the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York

