Israel-Hamas agree to ceasefire for polio vaccination in Gaza

The Israel-Hamas war, which has been going on for 10 months, will now be stopped temporarily.
Gaza reported its first polio case on August 23, leading to a three-day ceasefire in various areas to administer polio vaccines to children.
According to reports, a total of 640,000 children in Gaza will be vaccinated against polio. The vaccination drive will begin on September 1.
According to reports from Israel, there will be a ceasefire from 6 am to 3 pm during the vaccine campaign.
The World Health Organization stated that the vaccination drive will start in Central Gaza, followed by South Gaza, with a 3-day ceasefire in each location.
After complete vaccination in these areas, the fighting will be stopped in North Gaza to administer the polio vaccine to children. The ceasefire can be extended further if needed.
The Hamas-Israel war began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas first infiltrated Israel, taking 250 people hostage and killing 1,300.
In retaliation, Israeli forces dropped so many bombs on Gaza that more than 60 percent of the buildings there have been reduced to rubble.
More than 40,000 people have died in Gaza so far in the Israeli attack, while more than 90,000 have been injured. The number of women and children among the injured is the highest.