Sunita Williams Nasa: Interesting facts about the spacecraft

Image credits: Sunita Williams/Nasa

Space Shuttle Discovery

Sunita Williams flew on the Space Shuttle Discovery (STS-116) in 2006, spending 195 days in space.

Image credits: Getty

International Space Station

She was part of the Expedition 14 crew on the International Space Station (ISS), where she spent most of her time.

Image credits: social media

Technical Issues

The spacecraft has encountered several technical issues, including faulty thrusters and a helium leak, which have delayed its return to Earth.

Image credits: Getty

Crewed Flight Test

The Starliner spacecraft is on its first crewed flight test, with Sunita Williams serving as the pilot and Butch Wilmore as the commander.

Image credits: social media

Return Options

NASA is currently weighing options for their return, including using the Starliner spacecraft or the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.

Image credits: social media

Health Checks

While in space, Sunita Williams has undergone regular health checks, including eye scans, hearing tests, and vein scans, to monitor the effects of microgravity on her body.

Image credits: social media
