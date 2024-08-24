Sunita Williams Nasa: Interesting facts about the spacecraft

World News
Sunita Williams flew on the Space Shuttle Discovery (STS-116) in 2006, spending 195 days in space.
She was part of the Expedition 14 crew on the International Space Station (ISS), where she spent most of her time.
The spacecraft has encountered several technical issues, including faulty thrusters and a helium leak, which have delayed its return to Earth.
The Starliner spacecraft is on its first crewed flight test, with Sunita Williams serving as the pilot and Butch Wilmore as the commander.
NASA is currently weighing options for their return, including using the Starliner spacecraft or the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.
While in space, Sunita Williams has undergone regular health checks, including eye scans, hearing tests, and vein scans, to monitor the effects of microgravity on her body.