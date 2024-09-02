Shiziguan Floating Bridge: China's modern marvel resembles Ram Setu

World News
The Shiziguan Floating Bridge, a 400-meter marvel, supports cars up to 2.8 tonnes across the Qingjiang River in China.
The bridge, made of high-density polyethylene floats filled with water for stability, gently sways with the river if drivers stick to the 20 km/h speed limit.
The bridge brings to mind Ram Setu, swaying with the waves, creating a connection between ancient mythology and modern engineering.
Crossing the bridge, whether on foot or by car, offers a thrilling experience as if you're gliding across the water's surface.
The bridge links two villages on opposite sides of the river, serving as a vital component of the local transportation network.
The bridge's design draws inspiration from traditional Chinese wooden trestle bridges that were prevalent in ancient times.
The bridge can accommodate up to 10,000 people at once, but a speed limit is enforced to prevent the creation of large waves.