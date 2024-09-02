World News

Shiziguan Floating Bridge: China's modern marvel resembles Ram Setu

Image credits: @wealth

A 400-meter marvel

The Shiziguan Floating Bridge, a 400-meter marvel, supports cars up to 2.8 tonnes across the Qingjiang River in China.

Image credits: @wealth

What it is made up of?

The bridge, made of high-density polyethylene floats filled with water for stability, gently sways with the river if drivers stick to the 20 km/h speed limit.
 

Image credits: @wealth

Ram Setu

The bridge brings to mind Ram Setu, swaying with the waves, creating a connection between ancient mythology and modern engineering.
 

Image credits: @wealth

Thrilling experience

Crossing the bridge, whether on foot or by car, offers a thrilling experience as if you're gliding across the water's surface.
 

Image credits: @wealth

Connects two villages

The bridge links two villages on opposite sides of the river, serving as a vital component of the local transportation network.
 

Image credits: @wealth

Design of the bridge

The bridge's design draws inspiration from traditional Chinese wooden trestle bridges that were prevalent in ancient times.
 

Image credits: @wealth

How many people it can accommodate?

The bridge can accommodate up to 10,000 people at once, but a speed limit is enforced to prevent the creation of large waves.
 

Image credits: @wealth
Find Next One