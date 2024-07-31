World News

Who was Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas leader and ex-PM killed in Tehran?

Image credits: Twitter

Ismail Haniyeh assassinated

Top Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed after his residence was targeted in Tehran. In statement, Hamas said Haniyeh was killed in "treacherous Zionist raid on his residence".

Image credits: Getty

When was his born?

Haniyeh, 62, was born in the Al-Shati refugee camp near Gaza City in 1962 and joined Hamas in late 1980s during First Intifada (uprising), becoming one of its prominent members. 

Image credits: Getty

Was arrested in 1988

Haniyeh was arrested by Israeli authorities in 1988 and was imprisoned for six months for his participation in the first intifada against Israeli occupation. 

Image credits: Getty

Was exiled in 1992

After remaining behind bars in Israel for three years, he was exiled in 1992 to a land between Israel and Lebanon, along with several other Hamas leaders.

Image credits: Getty

Returned to Gaza

After a year in exile, Haniyeh returned to Gaza and became the personal secretary of Hamas' spiritual leader Sheikh Yassin, who was assassinated in 2003.

Image credits: Getty

Rose to leadership ranks

Haniyeh rose quickly through Hamas' leadership ranks, being appointed part of a secret “collective leadership” in 2004 to the Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority in 2006.

Image credits: Getty

Selected as Chief of Hamas

Haniyeh served as the leader of the de facto government in the Gaza Strip. In 2017, he was selected as the chief of Hamas' political bureau, replacing Khaled Meshaal.

Image credits: Instagram

Was living in Turkey, Qatar

Haniyeh was designated as a "global terrorist" by the United States in 2017.  He left Gaza Strip in 2019 and began living in Turkey and Qatar to represent Hamas abroad.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One