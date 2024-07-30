Arvind Kejriwal controversies: 6 times Delhi CM made headlines

World News
During the 2014 general elections, Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of corruption and having dubious connections with corporate entities.
In 2014, Kejriwal and his party faced backlash after staging a protest at the Delhi Police headquarters, accusing the police of not acting on complaints related to corruption.
Kejriwal resigned from his position as Delhi Chief Minister after just 49 days in office, citing the failure of the Delhi Assembly to pass the anti-corruption Jan Lokpal Bill.
A scuffle broke out in the Delhi Legislative Assembly involving AAP legislators and members of the opposition. Kejriwal’s government suspended 12 AAP MLAs involved in the incident.
Kejriwal has had numerous public spats with politicians from other parties, including accusations and personal attacks on BJP's Amit Shah and Congress’s Rahul Gandhi.
He was named in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy fraud. He remains in Tihar Jail in a corruption case related to the purported liquor policy scandal.