Who is Omar Abdullah? Know his education, political journey, net worth

Farooq Abdullah declared Omar Abdullah as the next Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Omar defeated PDP's Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi by over 18,000 votes in Budgam.
Omar Abdullah was born in Rochford, Essex, UK. He is the grandson of Sheikh Abdullah and the son of Farooq Abdullah. Both his grandfather and father were former CMs of J&K.
His education began at Burn Hall School, Srinagar. He then studied at Lawrence School, Sanawar. He is a B.Com graduate from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai.
Omar Abdullah had taken admission for a Business Administration degree from the University of Strathclyde, Scotland, but had to drop out to contest the Lok Sabha elections.
He served as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir from 2009 to 2015 and became an MP at the age of 28 and was the Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry.
Omar was married to Payal Nath, the daughter of a retired army officer, in 1994. They have two sons, Zaheer and Zamir. However, the couple has been living separately since 2009.
His total assets are Rs 54.45 lakh. His source of income is pension as a former MLA and MP, which is Rs 7.92 lakh and Rs 19.39 lakh per annum respectively.