Israel bombs french company TotalEnergies in Beirut

World News
French President Emmanuel Macron and Netanyahu are engaged in a war of words. Macron recently said that Israel should stop sending arms to fight in Gaza.
The Israeli Prime Minister said- Emmanuel Macron should be ashamed. We can win the war with or without their support.
Netanyahu said: We are battling Hamas-Hezbollah, but France and other Western politicians want to cease arming Israel, which is disgusting.
Netanyahu said- Is Iran imposing sanctions on Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis for arms? Terrorists stand together, but those who stop them do not. This is shameful.
Meanwhile, angered by France's statement, Israel attacked a French multinational company Total Energies gas station in Beirut and set it on fire.
Israeli airstrikes on TotalEnergies in Beirut's South Sub-Urban neighbourhood reportedly set it on fire. Nobody was killed in this event.
Israel invades Lebanon and selectively destroys Hezbollah strongholds. Many leaders, including Chief Hassan Nasrallah, were also killed.
At the same time, in the war going on with Hamas for the last one year, Israel has killed more than 42,000 people so far, while more than 1 lakh people have been injured.