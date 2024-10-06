World News

Israel bombs french company TotalEnergies in Beirut

Why is Benjamin Netanyahu angry with France?

French President Emmanuel Macron and Netanyahu are engaged in a war of words. Macron recently said that Israel should stop sending arms to fight in Gaza.

Netanyahu's blunt reply to French President Macron

The Israeli Prime Minister said- Emmanuel Macron should be ashamed. We can win the war with or without their support.

We are fighting terrorism, but France's attitude is shameful

Netanyahu said: We are battling Hamas-Hezbollah, but France and other Western politicians want to cease arming Israel, which is disgusting.

Terrorists stand together, but those who stop them do not

Netanyahu said- Is Iran imposing sanctions on Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis for arms? Terrorists stand together, but those who stop them do not. This is shameful.

Israel bombs French company in Beirut

Meanwhile, angered by France's statement, Israel attacked a French multinational company Total Energies gas station in Beirut and set it on fire.

Fire after attack on French company TotalEnergies

Israeli airstrikes on TotalEnergies in Beirut's South Sub-Urban neighbourhood reportedly set it on fire. Nobody was killed in this event.

Israel selectively destroying Hezbollah targets

Israel invades Lebanon and selectively destroys Hezbollah strongholds. Many leaders, including Chief Hassan Nasrallah, were also killed.

More than 42000 deaths in the war with Hamas so far

At the same time, in the war going on with Hamas for the last one year, Israel has killed more than 42,000 people so far, while more than 1 lakh people have been injured.

