Israel Hamas War: Is Yahya Sinwar alive? IDF on high alert

World News
The Israeli website The Jerusalem Post claimed on Monday that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is not dead and has secretly contacted Qatar. However, Qatar has denied this
Israeli military intelligence had earlier claimed that Sinwar was killed in an attack on a school in Gaza on September 21
According to the Israeli media outlet Haaretz, Israel has recently attacked tunnels in Gaza where Sinwar was suspected to be hiding, but no trace of his death has been found
This is not the first time Sinwar has suddenly disappeared and reappeared. He has vanished for periods in the past, only to resurface during ceasefire deals or other circumstances
Israel's attacks have eliminated most of Hamas's top leadership, with only Sinwar rumored to have survived. Israel's focus is now on finding and eliminating him
Yahya Sinwar was born in the Khan Yunis refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip. He spent 22 years in prison for kidnapping, murder of two Israeli soldiers and four Palestinians
Sinwar is known for his brutality and has been linked to numerous killings. Even those close to him fear him. He is known as the Butcher of Khan Yunis
Sinwar is known for his ability to control people, but he is not good speaker. In 2014, he was reported dead, but it was later revealed that he was alive