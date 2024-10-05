World News

Israel-Lebanon Conflict: 1.2 Million displaced; Read on

Israeli Airstrikes Continue in Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon have persisted for the past two weeks, displacing approximately 1.2 million people. Friday night saw continued attacks in Beirut's southern regions

Lebanon Death Toll Mounts

According to Lebanon's health ministry, the relentless Israeli attacks have claimed the lives of nearly 2,000 people

Hezbollah Leader Laid to Rest

Hassan Nasrallah, leader of Hezbollah, was laid to rest after being killed in an Israeli strike. The funeral was not open to the public, with reports suggesting a secretive burial

Heavy Hezbollah Casualties Reported

The Israeli army claims to have destroyed over 2,000 military installations and neutralized 250 Hezbollah fighters in the past four days

Civilian Casualties in Lebanon

The IDF states that the Israeli Air Force is conducting operations in southern Lebanon based on intelligence inputs. The Israeli offensive has resulted in casualties

Israeli Soldiers Killed in Clashes

While wreaking havoc in Lebanon, Israeli army is also advancing along the Lebanese border for a ground invasion. Hezbollah fighters have reportedly killed eight Israeli soldiers

Iran Calls for Muslim Unity

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, has urged Muslims worldwide to unite against Israel and called for Arab nations to stand together. He warned of further attacks if necessary

Find Next One