Israel-Lebanon Conflict: 1.2 Million displaced; Read on

World News
Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon have persisted for the past two weeks, displacing approximately 1.2 million people. Friday night saw continued attacks in Beirut's southern regions
According to Lebanon's health ministry, the relentless Israeli attacks have claimed the lives of nearly 2,000 people
Hassan Nasrallah, leader of Hezbollah, was laid to rest after being killed in an Israeli strike. The funeral was not open to the public, with reports suggesting a secretive burial
The Israeli army claims to have destroyed over 2,000 military installations and neutralized 250 Hezbollah fighters in the past four days
The IDF states that the Israeli Air Force is conducting operations in southern Lebanon based on intelligence inputs. The Israeli offensive has resulted in casualties
While wreaking havoc in Lebanon, Israeli army is also advancing along the Lebanese border for a ground invasion. Hezbollah fighters have reportedly killed eight Israeli soldiers
Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, has urged Muslims worldwide to unite against Israel and called for Arab nations to stand together. He warned of further attacks if necessary