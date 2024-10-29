New study reveals breathing difficulty is common post-COVID recovery

World News
According to a University of Oxford study, breathing difficulties are common after COVID-19. The study was conducted on 190,000 individuals.
COVID-19 shook the world, and its long-term health effects are still being felt.
Researchers at the University of Oxford in the UK analyzed data from 190,000 participants.
Researchers compared those hospitalized with COVID and Lower Respiratory Tract Infection (LRTI).
Participants were divided into two groups. The first, those hospitalized with COVID, and the second, those with LRTI.
The research gathered information on 45 physical and mental symptoms, including those related to the ear, nose, throat, respiratory, and nervous systems.
The study found an increased risk of 23 symptoms in COVID patients, while this number was 18 in LRTI patients.
According to Dr. Junqing Shi, COVID patients experience symptoms such as fatigue, breathing difficulties, and attention deficit.
The study found that problems with thinking and speaking are more prevalent in COVID patients than in other respiratory infections.
According to Dr. Junqing, further analysis is needed to understand the long-term effects of other serious respiratory infections.