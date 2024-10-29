World News

New study reveals breathing difficulty is common post-COVID recovery

According to a University of Oxford study, breathing difficulties are common after COVID-19. The study was conducted on 190,000 individuals.

Image credits: iSTOCK

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 shook the world, and its long-term health effects are still being felt.

Image credits: Getty

University of Oxford Study

Researchers at the University of Oxford in the UK analyzed data from 190,000 participants.

Image credits: social media

Comparison of COVID and LRTI Patients

Researchers compared those hospitalized with COVID and Lower Respiratory Tract Infection (LRTI).

Image credits: Pexels

How was the research conducted?

Participants were divided into two groups. The first, those hospitalized with COVID, and the second, those with LRTI.

Image credits: social media

Analysis of Symptoms

The research gathered information on 45 physical and mental symptoms, including those related to the ear, nose, throat, respiratory, and nervous systems.

Image credits: iSTOCK

What did the study find?

The study found an increased risk of 23 symptoms in COVID patients, while this number was 18 in LRTI patients.

Image credits: Social media

Key Symptoms of COVID

According to Dr. Junqing Shi, COVID patients experience symptoms such as fatigue, breathing difficulties, and attention deficit.

Image credits: Social media

Difficulty in Thinking

The study found that problems with thinking and speaking are more prevalent in COVID patients than in other respiratory infections.

Image credits: iSTOCK

Expert Opinion

According to Dr. Junqing, further analysis is needed to understand the long-term effects of other serious respiratory infections.

Image credits: Social media
