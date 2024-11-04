Iran: 12 restrictive laws against Women in the middle-eastern country

World News
A woman protesting against Iran's strict hijab law is making headlines. Iran has some of the strictest laws for women
In Iran, a husband can behead his wife for adultery. Women can be beaten, fined, and jailed for not wearing or improperly wearing a hijab
The legal marriage age for girls in Iran is 13. With permission, even younger girls can be married. Child marriage is widespread
Women need their father's permission to marry. Courts can overrule a father's refusal. Husbands can prevent wives from working or traveling abroad
Men in Iran can have multiple wives. They can also have temporary marriages with as many women as they wish for a specific period
Husbands can divorce their wives at will. Women have limited divorce rights
Girls can be held criminally responsible for serious crimes from age 9 (lunar years). Boys are not held responsible until 15
The value of a woman's life is less than a man's. "Blood money" compensation for a woman's murder is half that for a man
Sexual harassment is not a separate crime. Victims must prove rape or face punishment
Men who murder their wives after finding them with another man receive reduced sentences
To divorce due to domestic violence, women must prove unbearable abuse
Women cannot be judges, hold senior political roles, or may be prevented from running for office, working as secretaries, or in restaurants/cafes