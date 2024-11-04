World News

Iran: 12 restrictive laws against Women in the middle-eastern country

Strict Laws for Women in Iran

A woman protesting against Iran's strict hijab law is making headlines. Iran has some of the strictest laws for women

Improper Hijab Can Lead to Jail

In Iran, a husband can behead his wife for adultery. Women can be beaten, fined, and jailed for not wearing or improperly wearing a hijab

Girls Can Be Married at 13

The legal marriage age for girls in Iran is 13. With permission, even younger girls can be married. Child marriage is widespread

Paternal Consent for Marriage

Women need their father's permission to marry. Courts can overrule a father's refusal. Husbands can prevent wives from working or traveling abroad

Men Can Have Multiple Wives

Men in Iran can have multiple wives. They can also have temporary marriages with as many women as they wish for a specific period

Unilateral Divorce Rights for Men

Husbands can divorce their wives at will. Women have limited divorce rights

Girls Held Criminally Responsible at 9

Girls can be held criminally responsible for serious crimes from age 9 (lunar years). Boys are not held responsible until 15

Unequal Value of Life

The value of a woman's life is less than a man's. "Blood money" compensation for a woman's murder is half that for a man

Rape Victims Must Prove the Crime

Sexual harassment is not a separate crime. Victims must prove rape or face punishment

Leniency for Husbands Who Murder Wives

Men who murder their wives after finding them with another man receive reduced sentences

Divorce Difficult for Women

To divorce due to domestic violence, women must prove unbearable abuse

Women Barred from Judgeships

Women cannot be judges, hold senior political roles, or may be prevented from running for office, working as secretaries, or in restaurants/cafes

Find Next One