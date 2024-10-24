New Zealand airport implements 3-minute hugging limit

World News
People hug their loved ones while seeing them off at the airport. But if you hug for more than 3 minutes, there could be trouble. New Zealand airport has set rules for hugging.
Hugging for more than three minutes at the airport could lead to trouble. Security may take action against you.
This rule has been made at the international airport in Dunedin, New Zealand.
The Airport Authority says that this rule has been made to avoid overcrowding and for security reasons.
The Airport Authority has also made a provision for a fine for hugging for more than 3 minutes.
The Airport Authority says that oxytocin and serotonin are released in just 20 seconds of hugging. Don't take unnecessary time emotionally for this.