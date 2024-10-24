World News

New Zealand airport implements 3-minute hugging limit

People hug their loved ones while seeing them off at the airport. But if you hug for more than 3 minutes, there could be trouble. New Zealand airport has set rules for hugging.

Action will be taken

Hugging for more than three minutes at the airport could lead to trouble. Security may take action against you.

New rule in Dunedin

This rule has been made at the international airport in Dunedin, New Zealand.

Airport Authority gave reasoning

The Airport Authority says that this rule has been made to avoid overcrowding and for security reasons.

Fine will also be imposed

The Airport Authority has also made a provision for a fine for hugging for more than 3 minutes.

Oxytocin is released on hugging

The Airport Authority says that oxytocin and serotonin are released in just 20 seconds of hugging. Don't take unnecessary time emotionally for this.

