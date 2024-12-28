UAE to Qatar: Top 10 countries with fastest internet; India ranks HERE

World News
According to the Speedtest Global Index, the UAE has the fastest internet globally, with Dubai averaging 442 Mbps
Qatar holds the second spot on the list, offering internet speeds of 358 Mbps
Kuwait secures the third position with internet speeds reaching 264 Mbps
Bulgaria ranks fourth, providing internet speeds of 172 Mbps
Denmark comes in fifth, with users enjoying internet speeds of 162 Mbps
South Korea holds the sixth position, offering internet speeds of 148 Mbps
The Netherlands ranks seventh with internet speeds of 147 Mbps
Norway takes the eighth spot, offering internet speeds of 74 Mbps
China ranks ninth with 139 Mbps, and Luxembourg tenth with 143 Mbps
India, with around 900 million internet users, ranks 25th in high-speed internet access
