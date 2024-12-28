World News

UAE to Qatar: Top 10 countries with fastest internet; India ranks HERE

UAE in First Place

According to the Speedtest Global Index, the UAE has the fastest internet globally, with Dubai averaging 442 Mbps

Qatar

Qatar holds the second spot on the list, offering internet speeds of 358 Mbps

Kuwait

Kuwait secures the third position with internet speeds reaching 264 Mbps

Bulgaria

Bulgaria ranks fourth, providing internet speeds of 172 Mbps

Denmark

Denmark comes in fifth, with users enjoying internet speeds of 162 Mbps

South Korea

South Korea holds the sixth position, offering internet speeds of 148 Mbps

Netherlands

The Netherlands ranks seventh with internet speeds of 147 Mbps

Norway

Norway takes the eighth spot, offering internet speeds of 74 Mbps

China

China ranks ninth with 139 Mbps, and Luxembourg tenth with 143 Mbps

India's Ranking

India, with around 900 million internet users, ranks 25th in high-speed internet access

