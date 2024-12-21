Oil reserves to high value currency: 10 INTERESTING facts about Kuwait

World News
Kuwait has the sixth largest oil reserves globally, forming the base of its economy and contributing to a high standard of living
The Kuwaiti dinar is one of the world's strongest currencies, reflecting the country's economic strength. One dinar equals approximately 275.58 Indian rupees
Over two-thirds of Kuwait's population are expats, with many coming from India, Egypt, and the Philippines
Human settlements in Kuwait date back to 4500 BC, linked to Mesopotamia by ancient trade routes
Kuwait became a British protectorate in 1899 and gained independence in 1961
Camel racing is popular in Kuwait. Since 2005, remote-controlled robot jockeys have replaced child jockeys
The Kuwait Towers offer panoramic city views and house restaurants
Kuwait has no rivers and faces water scarcity, relying on desalination for drinking water
Kuwait is among the few countries without a UNESCO World Heritage Site; its properties are on the tentative list
Kuwait has an arid climate with minimal rainfall, hot summers, and a short winter season
Elon Musk to Jeff Bezos: Top 10 RICHEST people in the World in 2024
China to UAE: 7countries that have restrictions on Social media use
Who is Chinmoy Krishna Das, Hindu priest arrested in Bangladesh?
Men should marry twice or face prison for life in THIS country; Check