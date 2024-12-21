World News

Oil reserves to high value currency: 10 INTERESTING facts about Kuwait

Kuwait's Oil Reserves

Kuwait has the sixth largest oil reserves globally, forming the base of its economy and contributing to a high standard of living

Kuwaiti Dinar

The Kuwaiti dinar is one of the world's strongest currencies, reflecting the country's economic strength. One dinar equals approximately 275.58 Indian rupees

Kuwait's Expat Population

Over two-thirds of Kuwait's population are expats, with many coming from India, Egypt, and the Philippines

Ancient Kuwait

Human settlements in Kuwait date back to 4500 BC, linked to Mesopotamia by ancient trade routes

British Rule in Kuwait

Kuwait became a British protectorate in 1899 and gained independence in 1961

Robot Camel Jockeys

Camel racing is popular in Kuwait. Since 2005, remote-controlled robot jockeys have replaced child jockeys

Kuwait Towers

The Kuwait Towers offer panoramic city views and house restaurants

Water Scarcity in Kuwait

Kuwait has no rivers and faces water scarcity, relying on desalination for drinking water

Kuwait and UNESCO

Kuwait is among the few countries without a UNESCO World Heritage Site; its properties are on the tentative list

Kuwait's Arid Climate

Kuwait has an arid climate with minimal rainfall, hot summers, and a short winter season

