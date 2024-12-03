World News

China to UAE: 7countries that have restrictions on Social media

More than half a dozen countries around the world have banned various social media platforms. Australia has also joined this list

Australia enacts social media ban law

Australia has enacted a law for the use of social media in their country. Now children under 16 cannot use it

China has very strict laws

China has very strict control over social media. Facebook, Twitter i.e. X, YouTube are blocked here

Access banned in North Korea too

Internet and social media access is banned in North Korea. Some elite groups can access with government permission

Very strict monitoring in Saudi Arabia

Social media is also closely monitored in Saudi Arabia. Arrest and jail can occur for comments or posts against the government, royal family, religious posts or comments

Russia has also imposed restrictions

Russia has also recently imposed several restrictions on social media platforms. This has been in effect since 2022 after the start of the Ukraine war

UAE also monitors accounts, jail time possible

Social media is also strictly monitored in the UAE. Opposing the government, spreading rumors, or posting or sharing against Islam is a crime here

Banned in Iran

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube are banned in Iran

