World News
More than half a dozen countries around the world have banned various social media platforms. Australia has also joined this list
Australia has enacted a law for the use of social media in their country. Now children under 16 cannot use it
China has very strict control over social media. Facebook, Twitter i.e. X, YouTube are blocked here
Internet and social media access is banned in North Korea. Some elite groups can access with government permission
Social media is also closely monitored in Saudi Arabia. Arrest and jail can occur for comments or posts against the government, royal family, religious posts or comments
Russia has also recently imposed several restrictions on social media platforms. This has been in effect since 2022 after the start of the Ukraine war
Social media is also strictly monitored in the UAE. Opposing the government, spreading rumors, or posting or sharing against Islam is a crime here
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube are banned in Iran
