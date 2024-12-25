Plane crashed in Kazakhstan: 7 worst crashes in history

World News
Date: March 27, 1977
Deaths: 583
Date: November 12, 1996
Deaths: 349
Date: March 3, 1974
Deaths: 346
Date: August 19, 1980
Deaths: 301
Date: March 8, 2014
Deaths: 275
Date: May 25, 1979
Deaths: 272
Date: January 8, 2020
Deaths: 176
Oil reserves to high value currency: 10 INTERESTING facts about Kuwait
Elon Musk to Jeff Bezos: Top 10 RICHEST people in the World in 2024
China to UAE: 7countries that have restrictions on Social media use
Who is Chinmoy Krishna Das, Hindu priest arrested in Bangladesh?