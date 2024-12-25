World News

Plane crashed in Kazakhstan: 7 worst crashes in history

1- Tenerife Airport Disaster

Date: March 27, 1977

Deaths: 583

2- Charkhi Dadri Mid-Air Collision

Date: November 12, 1996

Deaths: 349

3- Turkish Airlines Flight 981

Date: March 3, 1974

Deaths: 346

4- Saudia Flight 163

Date: August 19, 1980

Deaths: 301

5- Malaysia Airlines Flight 370

Date: March 8, 2014

Deaths: 275

6- American Airlines Flight 191

Date: May 25, 1979

Deaths: 272

7- Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752

Date: January 8, 2020

Deaths: 176

