The wealth of Jewish people: History, facts, and analysis

According to belief, the prophet Abraham's grandson Jacob was named Israel. He had 12 sons, one of whom was named Judah or Jehuda. His descendants later came to be known as Jews
Jews once lived only in Jerusalem but are now settled all over world. In 586 BC, King Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon attacked Jerusalem and massacred the Jews
After the fall of the Roman Empire in 476 BC, the Israeli empire came under the rule of the German king Odoacer, which reached Italy, Portugal, and Spain
According to author Maristella Botticini, Jews had to migrate due to several wars. Unlike other communities, they did not have land for farming
When Catholic Church's dominance increased, lending money at interest was banned for ethical reasons. Jews adopted this practice, started lending money to the world
The Jewish population is relatively small, around 14.6 million. They used money earned from interest to strengthen their families and communities, gradually increasing their wealth
According to Forbes, by 1990, a quarter of America's 400 richest people, i.e., 100, were Jewish. Among the 40 richest people, their number was 45%, i.e., around 18-19