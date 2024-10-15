World News

S Jaishankar's family: Wife, children, background

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's Pakistan visit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is visiting Pakistan for two days to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Islamabad. India is a member of the SCO

S Jaishankar's Family

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's wife's name is Kyoko Jaishankar, who is of Japanese origin. After marriage, she adopted Hinduism. They have three children

Kyoko is S Jaishankar's second wife

Kyoko Somekawa is S Jaishankar's second wife. Now she writes her full name as Kyoko Jaishankar. His first wife, Shobha, passed away due to cancer

S Jaishankar and Kyoko's first meeting

In the 90s, Jaishankar was the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Tokyo, where he stayed from 1996 to 2000. This is where he first met Kyoko

What does S Jaishankar's wife do?

S Jaishankar's wife, Kyoko, does consultancy work for several firms. She also works for various airports, including Delhi and Hyderabad

Names of S Jaishankar's children

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has two sons and a daughter. The sons' names are Dhruva Jaishankar and Arjun Jaishankar. The daughter's name is Megha Jaishankar

What do S Jaishankar's children do?

S Jaishankar's daughter Megha works in the music, film industry in Los Angeles. She worked at the BBC. According to reports, his son Dhruva is associated with think tank in America

Find Next One