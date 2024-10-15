S Jaishankar's family: Wife, children, background

World News
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is visiting Pakistan for two days to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Islamabad. India is a member of the SCO
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's wife's name is Kyoko Jaishankar, who is of Japanese origin. After marriage, she adopted Hinduism. They have three children
Kyoko Somekawa is S Jaishankar's second wife. Now she writes her full name as Kyoko Jaishankar. His first wife, Shobha, passed away due to cancer
In the 90s, Jaishankar was the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Tokyo, where he stayed from 1996 to 2000. This is where he first met Kyoko
S Jaishankar's wife, Kyoko, does consultancy work for several firms. She also works for various airports, including Delhi and Hyderabad
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has two sons and a daughter. The sons' names are Dhruva Jaishankar and Arjun Jaishankar. The daughter's name is Megha Jaishankar
S Jaishankar's daughter Megha works in the music, film industry in Los Angeles. She worked at the BBC. According to reports, his son Dhruva is associated with think tank in America