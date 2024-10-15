China smuggling donkeys from India for cosmetics and medicine

World News
Donkeys from six Indian states, including Rajasthan, are being smuggled to China. This has been revealed in a study report by the English organization Brooke India.
According to a report, donkey skin is used to increase male virility. At the same time, donkey skin is also used for women's beauty.
Donkey skin is widely used in the cosmetic industry in China. Many medicines are also produced from donkey skin. That's why donkey smuggling has increased.
The donkey smuggling came to light when the four-day Khalkani Mata donkey fair was held in Jaipur. Only 15 donkeys arrived, while more than 25K donkeys used to be sold every time.
Animal Husbandry Department, Rajasthan was also surprised as every year donkeys used to come to fair from Ladakh, Afghanistan, Sindh, and other places. But only 15 donkeys arrived.
The report states that donkey skin is used extensively in China's cosmetic industry. For this, donkeys are illegally reaching China from India and other countries.