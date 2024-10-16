Ukraine faces soldier shortage amid war with Russia

World News
Amid the war with Russia, Ukraine is facing a shortage of soldiers. Raids are being conducted to address this.
To address the soldier shortage, raids are being conducted at weddings, bars, restaurants, and nightclubs.
Since the war began, military service has been mandatory for men in Ukraine. Despite registration deadlines, many try to avoid it.
Reports indicate that 80,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died, necessitating recruitment. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy states a need for 500,000 recruits.
Arrests are being made for violating recruitment rules and failing to register. Lawyer Kasyanchuk Sergi shared a video on social media.
As of April 2024, military service is mandatory for men aged 25-60. Men aged 18-60 cannot leave the country. Eligible individuals must register online.
An arrest campaign targets young men in Ukraine avoiding military service and online registration.