Top 10 BIGGEST Coal mines in the World; Read on

Location: Powder River Basin, Wyoming
Reserves: Over 1.7 billion tons
Production: 60.4 million tons in 2022
Location: Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region
Reserves: Approximately 1.6 billion tons
Production: Estimated annual output of 20 million tons
Location: Inner Mongolia
Reserves: Approximately 1.5 billion tons
Production: Not specified, but known for high production capacity.
Location: Kemerovo Oblast, Russia
Reserves: Estimated 700 million tons
Production: Approximately 10 million tons annually
Location: Tete Province, Mozambique
Reserves: Approximately 1 billion tons
Production: Approximately 8 million tons annually
Location: Powder River Basin, Wyoming
Reserves: Estimated 747.7 million tons
Production: 19.7 million tons in 2022
Location: Queensland
Reserves: Approximately 600 million tons
Production: Approximately 10 million tons annually
Location: New South Wales
Reserves: Approximately 500 million tons
Production: Approximately 12 million tons annually
Location: Queensland
Reserves: Approximately 818 million tons of total mineable reserves
Production: Not specified, but a significant contributor to Australia's coal exports
Location: La Guajira Department
Reserves: Approximately 1 billion tons
Production: Approximately 19.7 million tons in 2022
