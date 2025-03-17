Sunita Williams' homecoming: Know her salary, net worth, other details

World News
Indian origin NASA astronaut Sunita Williams is set to return to earth soon. Williams will return to home with her fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore after an unexpected long mission.
Sunita Williams is generally classified under the GS-15 pay grade. Her estimated annual salary is around $152,258 (approx Rs 1.26 crore per year).
Apart from her salary, she also gets several support facilities as a NASA astronaut. Hence, $12,688 per month, which means Rs 10.5 lakh per month, approximately.
Apart from salary, NASA astronauts receive a host of benefits, including comprehensive health insurance, advanced mission training, psychological support and travel allowances.
Williams is widely recognised all around the globe due to her accomplishments, her net worth is around $5 million, as per an ET report.
