World News

Sunita Williams' homecoming: Know her salary, net worth, other details

Image credits: NASA

Sunita Williams is coming home!

Indian origin NASA astronaut Sunita Williams is set to return to earth soon. Williams will return to home with her fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore after an unexpected long mission.

Image credits: Getty

What's her pay grade?

Sunita Williams is generally classified under the GS-15 pay grade. Her estimated annual salary is around $152,258 (approx Rs 1.26 crore per year). 

Image credits: Getty

Her salary

Apart from her salary, she also gets several support facilities as a NASA astronaut. Hence, $12,688 per month, which means Rs 10.5 lakh per month, approximately.

Image credits: Getty

Other perks

Apart from salary, NASA astronauts receive a host of benefits, including comprehensive health insurance, advanced mission training, psychological support and travel allowances.

Image credits: Getty

Her net worth

Williams is widely recognised all around the globe due to her accomplishments, her net worth is around $5 million, as per an ET report.

Image credits: Getty

BLA's dare to Pakistan Army: Prove Jaffar Express hostage release

China's 600 nukes: Where does its nuclear arsenal rank globally?

PM Modi visits Mauritius for 2 days: 10 key facts to know

McDonald's, KFC, 12 diet cokes – Donald Trump’s food secrets REVEALED!