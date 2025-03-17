Who is Sunita Williams' Husband? Read her family details, Indian Root

World News
The SpaceX spacecraft has successfully reached the International Space Station with a new crew, where preparations are underway for the return of astronauts Sunita, Butch Wilmore.
Due to a technical malfunction, Sunita and Butch were supposed to spend only eight days on the International Space Station, but now they have been stuck there for nine months.
NASA and SpaceX shared live footage on social media showing the Crew Dragon docking with the International Space Station, the hatch opening, and astronauts hugging each other.
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams' family is connected to India and Slovenia. Learn interesting facts about her husband and family.
Sunita Williams is married to Michael J. Williams, who is a Federal Police Officer.
Sunita Williams' father, Deepak Pandya, was an Indian-American neuroanatomist who hailed from Gujarat, India.
Sunita Williams' mother, Ursuline Bonnie Pandya, is of Slovenian-American origin.
Sunita Williams' older brother is Jay Thomas, who is four years older than her. Her older sister is Dina Annad, who is three years older than her.
Sunita Williams and her husband Michael enjoy spending time with dogs, working out, working on houses, cars, and airplanes, hiking, and camping.
Sunita Williams was born in Euclid, Ohio, but considers Needham, Massachusetts her real home.
Sunita Williams is not only a brilliant astronaut, but her family life is also very interesting and inspiring.
