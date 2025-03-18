Sunita Williams' homecoming: Food, water astronauts can carry to space

World News
Due to weight and space limitations in the spacecraft, approximately 1.8 kg of food is allocated per astronaut per day. This includes breakfast, two main meals, and snacks.
Dried and vacuum-packed food is taken into space to keep its weight light and prevent spoilage for a longer time. The food includes fruits, nuts, soups, pasta, and energy bars.
Each astronaut needs about 3-4 liters of water every day, but carrying water into space is expensive and difficult. Therefore, the available water is recycled and reused.
In the International Space Station (ISS), urine, sweat, and moisture from breath are treated to make them drinkable. This technology meets the needs of the astronauts.
Astronauts also take tea, coffee, and juice, but they are in special packets so that they do not float in zero gravity.
If the mission is for 6 months, food and water are sent in advance for all astronauts. For long-term missions, food storage and resupply missions are used in the space station.
