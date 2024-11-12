World News

Romance at Work? Russia's plans to boost birth rate by THIS policy

Declining birth rate in Russia

The declining birth rate, young people's reluctance to have children have raised concerns in Russia. The government is formulating plans, including promoting workplace romance

Russia's birth rate

According to Reuters, Russia's birth rate is at its lowest in a quarter-century. Russian media reports that births in June 2024 decreased by 6% to 98,600

Romance Ministry in Russia

To increase the birth rate, Russia is considering establishing a ministry dedicated to romance. This unconventional idea is being seriously considered



Internet shutdown for romance

Russian officials are exploring proposals to increase the population, including turning off internet and lights from 10 pm to 2 am to encourage romance

Romance at work, earn money

One proposal suggests encouraging workplace romance with a government incentive of 5,000 rubles (approx. $65) for the first date

Government-funded honeymoons

Another recommendation proposes state-funded honeymoon nights for new couples, with a limit of 26,300 rubles (approx. $340) to promote pregnancy

Romance during office lunch

Russia's Health Minister encouraged incorporating romance into office life, even suggesting using lunch and coffee breaks for procreation

Invasive questions for women

Russian officials are reportedly asking women highly personal questions about their sex lives and menstrual cycles through mandatory questionnaires

Fines for not having children

The Russian parliament previously considered legislation to impose fines for not having children

