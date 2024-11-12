Romance at Work? Russia's plans to boost birth rate by THIS policy

World News
The declining birth rate, young people's reluctance to have children have raised concerns in Russia. The government is formulating plans, including promoting workplace romance
According to Reuters, Russia's birth rate is at its lowest in a quarter-century. Russian media reports that births in June 2024 decreased by 6% to 98,600
To increase the birth rate, Russia is considering establishing a ministry dedicated to romance. This unconventional idea is being seriously considered
Russian officials are exploring proposals to increase the population, including turning off internet and lights from 10 pm to 2 am to encourage romance
One proposal suggests encouraging workplace romance with a government incentive of 5,000 rubles (approx. $65) for the first date
Another recommendation proposes state-funded honeymoon nights for new couples, with a limit of 26,300 rubles (approx. $340) to promote pregnancy
Russia's Health Minister encouraged incorporating romance into office life, even suggesting using lunch and coffee breaks for procreation
Russian officials are reportedly asking women highly personal questions about their sex lives and menstrual cycles through mandatory questionnaires
The Russian parliament previously considered legislation to impose fines for not having children